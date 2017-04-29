IPOB Leader, Kanu Finally Released on Bail after Almost Two Years

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was yesterday evening finally released from Kuje Prison, Abuja, where he had spent most of the last two years.

Kanu, who was brought to the Federal High Court in Abuja, regained his freedom after perfecting fully his bail condition imposed on him by Justice Binta Nyako on April 25.

Accompanied by family members, lawyers and sureties, Kanu signed his own portion on the bail paper around 6.35pm to pave way for his release from Kuje Prison.

Beaming with smiles and taking photographs with well-wishers, the IPOB leader left the court premises around 6.45pm when he was driven away in a Mercedes Benz 4matic GL500 with registration number ABC 46 MU.

Recall that Justice Nyako last Tuesday granted Kanu bail in the sum of N100 million.

According to the judge, the bail was granted to the defendant to enable him attend to his ailing health condition.

The judge in addition ordered that the defendant produces three sureties with N100 million each.

The court however noted that the sureties to be provided by Kanu should include a highly respected Jewish leader, since according to her, the defendant claimed Judaism as his religion.

Another of the sureties according to the judge should be a senior and highly placed individual of Igbo extraction and in the ranking of a senator, while the last is expected to be a respected individual resident in Abuja with proof of ownership of landed property.

In addition Justice Nyako said Kanu must never be seen in a crowd of more than 10 people. “No interviews and no rallies,” said Nyako.

Also Kanu was ordered to deposit his international passport including his British passport with the court, adding that the court should on a monthly basis be furnished with a progress report on the health of the defendant.

Kanu co-accused were however unfortunate as the court denied them bail on grounds that the charges against them were grievous.

The judge also refused to grant their second motion which prayed the court to review its earlier ruling on protection of witnesses.

Kanu, Onwudiwe Chidiebere, Banjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi were arraigned by the federal government on an 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony and illegal possession of firearms amongst others.

But, Justice Nyako had struck out six out of the 11 count amended charge filed against the defendants on grounds that the charges lack competence.

Role of South East Senators in Kanu’s Release

In a related development, it has emerged that the South East caucus of the Senate met on Thursday and agreed to lead the quest to get Kanu out on bail.

The emergency meeting, which held at the Apo Quarters residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, according to reliable sources privy to the meeting, was essentially to discuss the stringent bail conditions granted Kanu by the court on Tuesday.

“First, the caucus agreed to work as a team to secure Kanu’s release. It was agreed that the leader of the caucus and Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe or the Senator representing the IPOB leader’s Abia Central Senatorial District, Senator Theodore Orji, should take him on bail.

The source said that the South East Senate caucus also made contact with Nnamdi’s lawyers on the decision to ensure that his bail is perfected.