 Serie A: Inter Milan vs Napoli Blockbuster Live on StarTimes

StarTimes World Football, a popular sport channel on Pay TV network, StarTimes, is set to broadcast live on Sunday evening, April 30, top contenders in the Italian League, Serie A, as Inter Milan hosts Napoli in San Siro Arena.

With Napoli third on 71 points and Inter trailing behind in seventh with 56 point, football lovers should be in for a fascinating clash as both teams will be going all out for the win, which should make for an open and exciting game on Sunday.

Inter heads into this clash in outstanding form as manager Stefano Pioli insists his boys are ready for the game. The last time the two teams met inter suffered 3-0 defeat.

While the team from Naples have lost just one of their previous 19 league matches. They have only been beaten four times in Serie A and have the best away record in the division.

Football viewers can enjoy this thrilling sporting actions on StarTimes World Football Channel 244 or 254 On Sunday at 7:45pm.

StarTimes Acting Brand and Marketing Director, Mr. Qasim Elegbede, said its commitment to delivering quality sporting content to its subscribers was the reason behind the acquisitions of sporting rights like the Serie A, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Chinese Super League, Eredivisie and recently, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in over 48 territories in Africa.

The former sports journalist said this weekend, StarTimes will be showcasing the best of Serie A football live from the various match centres to the screens of its subscribers with the Inter Milan, Napoli, and encounter as one of the biggest at the San Siro stadium. “We are confident that soccer fans will enjoy every moment of the game”, Elegbede said.