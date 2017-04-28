POB Insists on May 30 Sit-at-Home Protest

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Despite the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that it would go on with its proposed sit-at-home protest on May 30, to ground all economic activities in the Biafra regions.

While thanking the group supporters over the release of Kanu, Powerful said the ‘wicked’ bail conditions granted Kanu would not deter them from marching on with the proposed sit-at-home protest, which started last year and registered a huge success.

Part of the release stated that “as Biafrans, we should not be discouraged by the court ruling on April 25, 2017, rather, we should focus on the May 30, 2017, remembrance day which will be a priority to every IPOB member to ensure that no movement of any sorts both human and vehicular across Biafraland on that very day.

“Whether the bail conditions placed on our leader was good or not, it doesn’t matter, we must make sure we shut down the areas occupied by Biafrans for the remembrance and honour of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives during the genocidal war orchestrated by the British Government through the former military ruler, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) against the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.”

The group said the President Muhammadu Buhari government may have caged its leader through the stringent bail condition, but that would not stop them from expressing themselves.

“Biafra restoration which was ordained and prophesied many years ago by the God Almighty for our leader Maxi Nnamdi Kanu to pilot, cannot be stopped by any man born of a woman. We urge everyone to be resolute because we are close to the promise land of Biafra,” the statement said.