DMO Enjoins Nigerians to Invest in FG’s Bonds

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Director General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Dr Abraham Nwanko, has advised Nigerians to take advantage of the federal government’s savings bonds and invest in the scheme.

Nwanko said the advice was necessary in view of the benefits Nigerians stand to gain especially in the area of poverty reduction, job opportunities in addition to guaranteeing fixed income.

Speaking at a one-day Grassroots Advocacy/Sensitisation Campaign on the federal government savings bond held in Kano on Thursday, the director general said the new investment opportunity would also guarantee quarterly interest payments.

He said the scheme could also be used to secure loan facilities, pay school fees and build houses, adding that: “The federal government savings bond can be traded at secondary market and is good for savings towards retirement, marriage, school fees and house projects, among other benefits.”

Details later…