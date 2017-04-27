Battle of Coaches as Wolfburg Takes on Bayern Live on StarTimes

The Volkswagen Arena will come alive this Saturday as league leader, Bayern Munich, is set to square it out with Wolfsburg who currently occupies the 14th position in the German Bundesliga in this weekend league cracker.

The encounter dubbed as the battle of the managers will see home team coach Andries Jonker and Bayern’s Carlo Ancelotti dominate the sideline. Though Bayern are on top of the league, their last five games have not been too impressive as Bayern could only manage a win while drawing and losing two respectively. On the other hand, the home team, Wolfsburg has won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one.

It is however expected that Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Rising star Joshua Kimmich, earmarked as the long-term successor to Philipp Lahm for club and country, will rise up to the occasion to help the visitors consolidate the game. The 22-year-old Kimmich is already integral for both, whether he is playing at right-back, centre-back or midfield.

Also, this Saturday in Germany, FC Cologne takes on third on the table Borrusia Dortmund. Cologne manager Peter Stoger has built his team around defensive stability over the past few seasons, and even he couldn’t have expected to develop an elite goal scorer in striker Anthony Modeste. The French striker has netted 27 goals in the league since joining ‘Effzeh’ at the start of the 2015 season. He’ll want to keep up with his opponent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the title of league’s leading scorer. Modeste is just three behind Aubameyang, which highlights how prolific has been this season.

Elsewhere in the Italian Seria A, league leader, Atalanta will host Juventus at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium. The question is will Gian Piero Gasperini, popularly called the Goddess summon the powers that be to upturn the game in their favour? Juventus has been impressive this season so and only looking forward to the game to consolidate their leadership

