At last IPOB Leader Kanu Gets Bail of N100m

Respite finally came the way of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu as an Abuja division of the Federal High Court Tuesday granted him bail in the sum of N100 million.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, granted bail to the defendant to enable him attend to his health challenge.

The judge in addition ordered that the defendant produces three sureties with N100 million each.

Kanu, Onwudiwe Chidiebere, Banjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi were arraigned by the federal government on an 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony and illegal possession of firearms amongst others. But Justice Nyako had struck out six out of the 11-count amended charge filed against the defendants on the grounds that the charges lack competence.

Other conditions the judge stipulated included the provision of a Jewish leader, a highly respected person of Igbo extraction such as a senator and a resident of Abuja with a landed property.

In addition, Justice Nyako said Kanu must never be seen in a crowd of more than 10 people. “No interviews and no rallies,” said Nyako.

