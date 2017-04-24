Three Female Suicide Bombers Killed as JTF Foils Attack on Village

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Members of the Civilian JTF on Monday foiled a suicide attack on Mamanti Village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, by intercepting three female suicide bombers, who tried to infiltrate the village, the state police commissioner, Damien Chukwu, said.

The commissioner in a text message said one of the bombers detonated her bomb which claimed her life but the other two were shot dead while trying to flee.

The message stated: “Borno State Police Command information just received indicates, today (Monday) at about 0510hrs, three female suicide bombers attempted to enter Mamanti village in Jere local government area.

“They were intercepted by Civilian JTF. In the process, one of the bombers detonated IED strapped to her body killing herself alone. The other two tried to escape but were shot dead by security personnel on duty.

“EOD mine drafted to the scene to sanitise and render the area safe. Normalcy is restored.”