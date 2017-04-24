Army Chiefs Escape Death in Borno

By Michael Olugbode



The Nigerian Army Chief of Administration, Major General Idris Alkali, and the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, escaped death via improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, the convoy of the two senior military officers encountered four hidden IEDs during their journey to Bama in central Borno State.

The statement read that their convoy encountered and cleared four IEDs buried by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on their way from Bama to Gwoza at about 10.00a.m. last Saturday.

Usman said, “They encountered the four clustered IEDs buried at a crossing point along Banki Junction and Pulka road, about six kilometres to Firgi.

“The Explosive Ordinance Device team however, were able to quickly detect the deadly IEDs and safely extracted and detonated them.”

He revealed that “The two senior officers were on operational visit to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed for Operation LAFIYA DOLE currently engaged in Operation DEEP PUNCH.”

He said the team also visited 121 Task Force Battalion Pulka.