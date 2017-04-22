Fakunmoju-Fakos in Blaze of Glory

Owolabi Salis Fakunmoju-Fakos is one of the top immigration lawyers in New York, US.

His office in Brooklyn is a Mecca of sorts, as many immigrants like to engage his services on legal matters.

The above may not really be news to those who know him and his intimidating credentials. But what is of interest, perhaps, is that the former governorship candidate of the Action Party of Nigeria, APN, has added another feather to his cap.

While he was still basking in the euphoria of being honoured with the Jagun Basorun of Ibadanland bestowed on him recently by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji during the monarch’s first anniversary in March, he has also been honoured with yet another title – the Olori Eyo Agere in Isale Eko, Lagos State–in recognition of his contributions to the development of Lagos Island.

The lawyer, who is also a chartered accountant, began his practice in Nigeria before he relocated to the United States of America in the mid-90s. Few years after, he bagged CPA in the US, and later became a jurist doctor, having passed the New York State bar examinations.

Following the return to civil rule, he developed an interest in politics . In 2007, he contested unsuccessfully for governor of Lagos State.

In spite of this, he has not stopped contributing to the development of his fatherland.