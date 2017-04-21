Manchester United Offers Condolences over Death of Fans

Manchester United has sent its sympathies after Nigerian football fans were electrocuted while watching the team play on Thursday night, MailOnline has reported.

Nigerian police said the fans were killed while watching the Europa League game between United and Anderlecht in the city of Calabar.

United sent its condolences, tweeting: “Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria, yesterday.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported there had been over 30 deaths, although the police gave a lower estimate.

Police said a cable had fallen on the crowd at a viewing centre, after a problem with the centre’s electrical transformer.

A police statement said: “Around 10pm we were called that an incident has happened. So immediately our men went there.

“Until this morning we have about seven persons dead, we have 10 that have been admitted to hospital and another one in intensive care.

“According to the information we gathered the high tension electric cable that was very close to the viewing centre fell on the building.”

The British High Commission in Nigeria said: “Our deepest sympathy for the loss of lives in Calabar during a Europa League football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.”