APC Hails Buhari over Reopening of Abuja Airport Runway

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to the deadline on the

runway repairs and other rehabilitation work which led to the reopening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Abuja Airport was wednesday reopened 24 hours ahead of schedule.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary,

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC said the feat clearly showed the disposition of the President Buhari APC-led administration as one that promises and delivers.

“The display of inter-agency cooperation between the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing, security agencies, the Kaduna State government as well as the contractor engaged for the runways repairs and other rehabilitation work is particularly laudable.

“The party thanked travellers, airline operators and other stakeholders for the patience and understanding displayed while urgent runway repairs and other rehabilitation work were carried out during the six-week period.

The runway repairs of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja built in 1982, were necessary and will definitely improve aviation safety at the Airport.

“Following the six-week closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the federal government diverted flights to the Kaduna Airport. Despite the inconveniences, there were many positives that came out of this decision.

The party said the recent upgrades of the Kaduna airport and rail and road networks connecting the airport with the country’s capital, Abuja has presented a fantastic and unique opportunity to expand business opportunities in Kaduna as well as position the state as a choice destination for local, national and international investors.

APC urged Nigerians to continue to support and cooperate with the President Muhammadu APC-led administration as it continues to implement projects to improve the country’s transport infrastructure, adding that it will impact positively on the economy.