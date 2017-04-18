Troops Clear Boko Haram Terrorists out of Jarawa, Rescue 1,623 Persons

Soldiers from the 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Operation Lafiya Dole, on Monday embarked on an offensive in suspected locations of Boko Haram terrorists at Jarawa area in Kala, Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, said the troops were assisted by 10 Civilian JTF, clear Deima, Artano, Saduguma, Duve, Bardo, Kala, Bok, Msherde and Ahirde settlements.

He said while advancing, the troops came under heavy fire at Jarawa village and that they responded decisively.

He added that during the operation, the troops neutralised 21 Boko Haram terrorists, rescued 1,623 residents of Jarawa who were held captive by the terrorists.

He added that the soldiers also recovered three AK-47 rifles with registration numbers 565222414, 563729686 and UF 3646, 36 hand grenades, 12 cutlasses and four motorcycles.

He said the rescued persons had been escorted to Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, while all the children were vaccinated.

“One significant aspect of this operation is that the unit noted for its experience in battle, resilience and bravery did not record any casualty,” he said.