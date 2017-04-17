VoguePay Wins Best Fintech Startup Award

VoguePay.com, a secure payment gateway has won the “Best Fintech Startup” at the 6th edition of the Cashless Afria Awards 2017, organised by Mobile Money Africa in Lagos recently.

It award ceremony was attended by stakeholders in the digital finance industry across Africa and the globe

Principal Associate, MobileMoneyAfrica, Mr. Emmanuel Okoegwale, organisers of the awards, said: “the awards honour organisations that have made significant contributions to the digital financial services sector and are poised to make considerable market impact in the future. The Awards are dedicated to acknowledging creativity, commitment and excellence in the digital financial services across Africa.”

VoguePay won special recognition award as the Best Fintech Startup as a result of contribution to online payment in Nigeria and Africa in general. VoguePay is a secure payment gateway launched in 2012 with the vision to make online, cross-currency payments and transactions safer, cheaper and more accessible for businesses, traders and consumers in Africa and internationally. It has offices in Lagos, Nigeria and UK with expansion plans to other African countries.

While acknowledging the award, Co-founder and Director of Marketing, Legal and Compliance, VoguePay, Mr. Geoffrey Weli Wosu, reiterated VoguePay’s commitment to excellence, and explained that the award came on the heels of several industry recognitions to VoguePay in 2016.

These include being honoured as the “best online payment in Africa” at African Achievers Awards which FORBES Magazine rated as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies that represent the whole of the African continent.

Head, Digital Media and Strategy at VoguePay, Wole Ogunlade, noted that the award was well deserved given VoguePay’s innovative solutions as a payment bridge that connects Africa with the rest of the world. He noted that VoguePay is the biggest payment gateway by merchant size in Nigeria and also serves customers in four continents including North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The CashlessAfrica awards, which held as part of CashlessAfrica expo celebrated innovative fintech solutions across 15 categories honouring individuals and corporates. Some of the award recipients across Africa include Diamond Bank, TransferTo and WorldRemit, among others.