Buhari: Keep Faith With Us, We’ll Change the Nigerian Story

Omololu Ogunmade and Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to keep faith in the determination and ability of his administration to change the Nigerian story for the good of all.

Making the call saturday in his Easter message to Nigerians, Buhari said since assumption of office, his administration had worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians in the areas of security, anti-corruption crusade and revitalizing the economy.

He said his government was determined to continue with the fight against terrorism, sustenance of the the peace in the Niger Delta through engagements with stakeholders and restoration of peace and stability in other parts of the country.

In his Easter message, the president said: “In the almost two years of this administration, we have worked hard to meet the expectations of Nigerians by improving security, especially in the North-east, sustaining the campaign against corruption and have taken steps to revitalize the economy.

“We are determined as never before to continue with the fight against terrorism and insurgency; sustain the peace in the Niger Delta through engagements with stakeholders; and restore peace and stability in other parts of the country.”

He therefore enjoined “all Nigerians to keep faith in the determination and ability of this administration to change the Nigerian story for the good of all.”

Congratulating Christians across the country on the occasion of Easter celebration, the president implored Nigerians to maximise the blessings of Easter to promote peace and good neighbourliness.

Buhari described Easter as historic celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ which he said marked the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, redemption over condemnation and hope over despair.

Observing that the celebration of Easter is always preceded by fasting, piety, humility, penance and intercessory prayers, Buhari said the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday was one significant event which reunited man with his Creator.

He added that the message of Easter was filled with themes of love, faith, sacrifice, dedication, commitment, fulfillment of prophecy, hope, expectation and victory as reflected in the Scriptures as well as the teachings and lifestyle of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He appealed to Nigerians to explore the opportunity of Easter to live peacefully with one another and do their best to make Nigeria a beautiful place to reside in.

Noting the importance of peace, the president said no meaningful development could take place in an environment devoid of peace.

“It is in our collective interest to live in peace because without peace, no meaningful and sustainable development can take place. Lack of peace in one part affects in one way or the other, all parts of the country. Our people must rediscover the values of peaceful co-existence, social justice, religious tolerance, dignity of labour and patriotism,” he said.

In his Easter message, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to rededicate themselves to the virtues of justice, forgiveness, and reconciliation, which he said were the essences of the ministry of Jesus Christ on earth.

Ekweremadu said no nation would make progress unless the people were willing to forgive the past, reconcile their differences, and enthrone justice for all, irrespective of their religious, ethnic, and political backgrounds.

Ekweremadu stressed that injustice and unforgiveness were slowing down the nation’s progress. He said, “Easter offers an opportunity for sober reflections, to bind up the brokenhearted, announce freedom for those held in the captivity of unforgiveness and vengeance, to let justice reign and make restitutions to the mistreated”.

He urged Nigerians to continue to uphold their faith in the nation’s democracy, while also praying for the nation’s speedy exit from the current economic difficulties.

The deputy senate president, however, asserted that such faith must also be accompanied by the sincerity on the side of the leaders to put the nation on the right track of progress.

“I disagree, once again, with those who hold the view that we do not need to restructure the country to make progress. Such mindset is a recipe for more social, political, and economic woes because we cannot continue to do the same thing and expect a different result.

“Righting the wrongs of the past, therefore, includes restoring for true federalism, the very foundation upon which our fathers covenanted to build the Nigerian nation to enthrone justice, equity, and peace as well as speedy and lasting development”.