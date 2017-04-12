Herbert Wigwe Named ‘Most Reputable Nigerian Bank CEO’

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe has been voted the ‘Most Reputable Nigerian Bank CEO’ in the latest ranking of the Reputation Poll, by the Reputation Management Agency, Avance Media and the Institute of Leadership and Management.

Wigwe was said to have beaten 19 other CEOs of commercial banks in Nigeria in the public poll.

The organisers of the poll pointed out that 50 years old CEO, since assuming office in January 2014, through very challenges, have been able to keep the head of the bank high in the industry.

Herbert who is also an Alumnus of the Harvard Business School Executive Management Program served as the Chairman of Access Bank Ghana Limited and is the current Chairman of Access Bank (UK) Limited.

“The poll which is been undertaken across various countries, recently had his Ghanaian counterpart, Dolapo Ogundimu, CEO of Access Bank Ghana also been voted the 2017 Most Reputable Ghanaian Bank CEO,” they added.

Forbes ranked entrepreneur and founder of Reputation Poll, Barr. Rex Idaminabo in a short statement admonished Wigwe’s leadership qualities as endorsed by the participants of the public poll and asked urged him and other CEOs to create very easily accessible platforms where they can mentor young Nigerians to become very diligent in business.