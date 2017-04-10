Confed Cup: Fumbling Rangers Walk Tight Rope with Zesco Draw

*Imama Amapakabo asked to step down

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Zambian Club, Zesco United, yesterday compounded Enugu Rangers woes in the CAF Confederation Cup as the visitors cancelled out Osas Okoro two-goal lead to tie the first leg play-off 2-2.

That draw at the Flying Antelopes’ Cathedral in Enugu has now left the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions on a delicate balance going into the second leg in Zesco’s fortress at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Imama Amapakabo and his ward’s were unable to shake off that inertia that has kept Rangers at the bottom of the 17-week old topflight Nigerian league.

The fate of Amapakabo remains doubtful as at press time as there were speculations that he may have been dropped from the Rangers job. A decision is expected to be taken on him today by the Rangers management.

Enugu fans had as early as the 24th minute heaved sigh of relief when Okoro fired the former Pride of Eastern Nigeria into the lead through a deserving penalty.

But that lively opening form into the game soon began to drift into nightmare with inability to convert begging chances. Rangers took that slim edge to the half time break. But bare a minute after resumption from break, Okoro doubled his side’s lead.

However, Rangers’ celebrations were short-lived as Zesco United – on their first meaningful venture forward – pulled one back through veteran Kenya international David Owino in the 71st minute.

The comeback was complete when Patrick Konogolo scored five minutes after as Rangers fans went into mourning mode inside the Cathedral.

The hosts searched for an immediate response, as their forward engineered some room in the box but all efforts proved futile.

Winner of the decisive second leg will qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Earlier on Saturday , Derrick Nsibambi snatched a stoppage-­time winner as KCCA of Uganda edged Al Masry of Egypt 1­-0,

When a Masry defender failed to cut off a long free­-kick from goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, substitute Nsibambi scored with a volley in Kampala.

Young Africans of Tanzania were another club from the east of Africa to build a 1-­0 lead at home over opponents from the north as they beat Mouloudia Alger of Algeria.

Zimbabwean Thabani Kamusoko scored the winner midway through the second half in Indian Ocean city Dar es Salaam.

Bidvest Wits of South Africa failed for a third time within two months to penetrate an Egyptian defence when held 0­-0 by Smouha in Johannesburg.

The South Africans lost 1-­0 overall to Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League last month and were demoted to the second-­tier Confederation Cup.

Mounana of Gabon built a 2­-1 lead over ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire whose hopes of overall success were enhanced when Fabius Dosso halved the deficit on 74 minutes.

NPFL RESULTS

ABS 1-0 Nasarawa

K’Pillars 0-1 Akwa Utd

Katsina Utd 2-1 Enyimba

Lobi 0-0 IfeanyiUba

MFM FC 3-0 El Kanemi

Rivers Utd 1-0 Abia W’

Shooting 2-1 Tornadoes

Sunshine 1-0 Remo Stars