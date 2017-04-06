Stop Inflammatory Statements, APC Warns Sagay

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACA), Prof. Itse Sagay, to desist from making utterances that may be misconstrued as an attack on the institution of the National Assembly.

The party also restated it position urging all government appointees to stop making statements that may further worsen the relationship between the two arms of government and derail the party’s effort to make peace.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the statement credited to Sagay as regrettable and uncalled for.

The party frowned at Sagay’s call on the Senate to withdraw invitation extended to him, adding that “as someone appointed by our government, we find this kind of posturing unacceptable and potentially injurious to the peace efforts by the party.

“Specifically, the party urges Sagay to exercise restraint and desist from making utterances that may be misconstrued as an attack on the institution of the National Assembly,” it said.

The leadership of the ruling party however said it acknowledges the fatherly role being played by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve outstanding issues with the National Assembly, by setting up a high-level committee led by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“We believe the comments attributed to Sagay are uncalled for, regrettable and could further complicate the relationship between these vital arms of government.

“Our expectation would be that as a Law Professor of repute, Sagay would appreciate the need to not denigrate the institutions of democracy, be it the executive, legislature or judiciary.

“Moreover, as an appointee of the president, we should expect the learned professor to key into his principal’s temper and help him to make friends that would make his job easier and not make enemies of people who, by virtue of the position they occupy under our law, are critical to the running of government and the nurturing of our democracy,” APC said.

“The party wishes to reiterate its earlier position admonishing all elected or appointed officials of our government to desist from utterances that may endanger efforts to build harmonious relationship between the two arms of government. Sagay should not operate outside this admonition.”

APC said it was impressed with the meeting it had with the Senate caucus last Tuesday and was confident that all the issues raised would be addressed.

It also urged the National Assembly to further intensify its efforts to ensure timely passage of the 2017 National Budget.