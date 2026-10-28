BIF, ALTFIN Select Five Nigerian Businesses for Asset Support Programme

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation (BIF), in partnership with ALTFINANCE, has selected five Nigerian businesses to receive asset grant support worth N5,000,000 shared across five businesses through the 2026 SEEDINVEST Acceleration Programme.

Speaking at the 2026 SEEDINVEST Top 5 Finalists’ Breakfast Meeting held recently in Lagos, President of BIF, Elizabeth Oladepo stressed the determination and resourcefulness of the selected entrepreneurs after five weeks of business training, pitching, and review, to support and strengthen their operations and pursue sustainable growth.

Oladapo said that the asset support marks the next phase of their entrepreneurial journeys with a continued emphasis on learning, resilience and business improvement.

However, Oladapo explained that through these grants, SEEDINVEST continues to empower entrepreneurs, strengthen small businesses and promote sustainable economic growth.

Speaking also at the event, MD/CEO of ALTFINANCE, Genevieve Njoku, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping SMEs build stronger and more sustainable businesses through technology, financing solutions and practical support.

“At ALTFINANCE, our mission is to unlock financial freedom for SMEs by leveraging technology and smart financing solutions. Our partnership with the Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation reflects our shared commitment to helping SMEs build stronger, more sustainable businesses.

“We are pleased to support these entrepreneurs and look forward to seeing the impact of this intervention on their businesses and the communities around them,” Njoku said.

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