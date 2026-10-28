Axxela Hosts Customers, Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Service

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in Sub-Saharan Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to service excellence and strong customer relationships. The company gave the pledge at its 2026 Customer Appreciation Forum, themed, ‘Energy for Progress, Partnerships for Growth’, held in Lagos.

Axxela’s annual Customer Appreciation Forum forms part of the company’s broader commitment to fostering open communication, strengthening customer relationships, and creating value across its markets.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela, Moshood Olajide, expressed appreciation to the customers for their continued confidence and partnership, emphasising their importance to Axxela’s growth and long-term ambitions.

“This forum is more than an opportunity to express our appreciation; it is also an avenue to reaffirm our commitment to building enduring partnerships, delivering value, and providing energy solutions that cater to your evolving needs. Our evolution into an integrated energy solutions provider reflects our understanding that our customers’ needs are dynamic and will continue to evolve,” Olajide said.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director/CEO of Emmalesson Enterprises Limited, Emmanuel Evue, commended Axxela for their unwavering support, encouragement and reassurance during a challenging period in the company’s journey.

“The process of obtaining our take-off approval from the Federal Government was long and challenging. Throughout the journey, Axxela’s customer relationship management team provided unwavering support. Their consistency and commitment reassured us, while their encouragement and practical support gave us the confidence to persevere through a difficult period,” Evue said.