Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, Others to Headline FWIFT Convention 2026

Art, cultural expert and curator, Mrs Sandra Mbanefo Obiago will deliver the keynote address at this year’s national convention of

Forum of Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT) holding on Thursday.

The event holding at the historic Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos is themed theme “One Industry, Many Voices: We Build Together.”

The gathering will unite women across film, television, radio, advertising, and digital media to connect, share insights, and create agency for one another across sectors.

Besides presentation by Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, the programme will feature interactive panel discussions, break-out sessions, speed networking, and a fireside chat titled “The Cross Over: A Career Beyond Borders.”

A statement by FWIFT noted: “Featured speakers and panellists joining the conversation include media executive Kadaria Ahmed, filmmaker Biodun Stephens, media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, executive director Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan, and Esosa Osagiede.”

It added that the convention is free and open to the public.

“Our goal is to build an interconnected media ecosystem where women across screen, broadcast, and digital platforms can pool resources and create collective momentum.

“By bringing together diverse practitioners under one roof, we are establishing practical pathways for cross-industry growth, mentorship, and cross-border careers that elevate African storytelling on the global stage,” it quoted FWIFT leadership as saying.

According to statement, the convention is sponsored by the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF)

“FWIFT is a professional organisation dedicated to empowering Nigerian women in screen-based, audio, and digital media through advocacy, skill acquisition, mentorship, and strategic networking.

“It is called Forum of Women in Film and Television Nigeria (FWIFT) that gives free support and be reached through fwiftnigeria@gmail.com and https://fwiftnigeria.org/,” it added.