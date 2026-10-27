Road to 2027: When Nigeria’s Politics Becomes a Battle for Survival

Iyobosa Uwugiaren writes that the killing of a Nigerian Democratic Congress supporter in Enugu State, killing of All Progressives Congress supporters in Ebonyi State, reported attacks on party offices, inflammatory political rhetoric and restrictions on opposition’s access to public facilities raise urgent questions about safety and fairness ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general election.

For a mother in Afa, a community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, the death of her son, Ifeanyi Nwolie, means more than the pain of burying a loved one. She has also lost the person who, according to reports, regularly sent her money to help meet her needs. The support she depended on has been interrupted by a tragedy that brings the human cost of Nigeria’s increasingly hostile political environment into painful focus.

Nwolie, a supporter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), was reportedly shot during political activity on October 10, 2026. He was later buried in his hometown, where the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, arrived after travelling from the United Kingdom through Abuja to attend the funeral. Following the burial, Obi visited the bereaved mother and offered to provide the monthly financial support her son had ordinarily sent her for the 15-month period ending in December, 2027.

The gesture offered compassion to a grieving family, but it could not undo the loss. Nor could it answer the question hanging over Nigeria’s approach to the next general election: why should supporting a political party expose anyone to the risk of losing his life?

Nwolie’s death does not, by itself, establish a nationwide campaign of politically organised violence. The circumstances of his killing require a credible investigation. But the incident takes on wider significance alongside the reported killing of All Progressives Congress supporters in Ebonyi State, attack on the NDC secretariat in Benin City, Edo State; inflammatory rhetoric attributed to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, at a rally in Warri, Delta State; concerns about violence in parts of northern Nigeria; and reports that opposition parties in different states are being prevented from using public spaces and facilities for campaign activities.

In Ebonyi State, two suspected political thugs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were also killed after they attacked the convoy of the NDC candidate for Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Ezza South Constituency, Mr Rollins Offia Nwali.

Security sources told mewsmen in the state that security details attached to the NDC candidate, after securing the safety of Nwali and his team, engaged the hoodlums, who were allegedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pump-action guns. The security operatives returned fire, killing one of the attackers at the scene, while the second reportedly died in the hospital.

Together, these developments raise a fundamental question: will Nigerians approach the 2027 election as citizens exercising their democratic rights or as political participants navigating fear, exclusion and unequal opportunities? The threat is not limited to physical violence. When supporters face intimidation and opposition parties struggle to access public venues, the democratic space can narrow long before voting begins.

Experts have argued that democracy requires political opponents to compete through ideas, policies, persuasion and votes. Electorate should be free to support candidates without fearing attacks or intimidation.

In fact, as argued by a political scientist, Robert A. Dahl, in his seminal work ‘Polyarchy: Participation and Opposition,’ he identifies political contestation and citizen participation as essential dimensions of democracy. His framework emphasises the importance of freedom of expression and association, the right to vote, and the opportunity for political leaders to compete for public support.

In particular, the circumstances surrounding Nwolie’s death demand an unbiased investigation. If evidence establishes that he was targeted because of his political affiliation or participation, his killing would represent a grave assault on democratic freedom.

The consequences of the killings, ahead of 2027 general election, extend beyond the immediate victims. A supporters’ death leaves relatives and friends grieving; where the persons also provided financial assistance, the families may face additional hardship. Obi’s reported offer to support Nwolie’s mother highlights a dimension of political violence that often receives less attention: its consequences continue long after the funeral.

As campaigns build up, the fear of attacks could discourage citizens from attending rallies, joining political organisations or openly expressing their preferences. The challenge for the security authorities and other stakeholders is to ensure that political disagreements do not become threats to personal safety.

At a recent political rally in Warri, Delta State, Senator Omo-Agege reportedly urged people to kill anyone attempting to rig an election, using the phrase, “Rig and die.”

Yes, opposing electoral malpractice is a legitimate democratic responsibility. Vote-rigging and deliberate manipulation of results deserve investigation and lawful punishment. But some argue safely that defending electoral integrity is different from encouraging people to take the law into their own hands.

To be sure, in a polarised environment, aggressive political language can be interpreted as permission to intimidate opponents or engage in violence. Leaders should instead urge supporters to document suspected electoral offences, report them to the appropriate authorities and pursue lawful remedies.

Where statements potentially constitute unlawful incitement, competent authorities should investigate impartially, respecting freedom of expression and the law. Political leaders must recognise that defending the ballot cannot mean disregarding the value of human life.

Unfolding events suggest that the challenge may extend beyond physical attacks. Reports that opposition parties are being prevented from using public spaces and facilities for campaign activities in different states raise questions about whether parties enjoy a fair opportunity to reach voters.

Public halls, open grounds and other government-controlled venues can be important campaign resources, particularly for parties unable to afford expensive private alternatives. If access is selectively denied, political competition becomes uneven before voting begins.

Agree that not every refusal to grant access constitutes political persecution. Genuine safety concerns, scheduling conflicts, maintenance requirements and legitimate regulations may justify restrictions. The central issue is whether authorities apply transparent, consistent rules or use administrative decisions to disadvantage political opponents.

Where governing parties receive access to venues while comparable opposition applications are rejected without credible explanation, public confidence in the fairness of the process is undermined. That may be the importance of the message that the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, sent recently when he applied to use the Presidential Villa for the inauguration of his campaign council.

Within the democratic space, this form of exclusion can be less visible than physical violence but equally consequential for political participation. A party may be legally registered and permitted to contest an election, yet struggle to organise meetings, engage communities or present its programme because access to public facilities is restricted.

It may be helpful if state governments and local authorities publish clear rules for allocating public venues, provide written reasons for refusals and establish accessible review procedures. Public facilities are maintained with public resources and taxpayers money, and should not become instruments of partisan advantage.

The reported attack on the NDC secretariat in Benin City, with office equipment allegedly carted away, may have added to concerns about the security of political organisations.

Party offices support campaign coordination, volunteer mobilisation and engagement with communities. An attack can disrupt these activities, frighten members and discourage participation.

The security agencies should investigate the incident to establish what happened, identify those responsible and determine whether the attack was politically motivated.

Where criminal responsibility is established, appropriate legal consequences should follow. A consistent response matters. Attacks on opposition organisations must not be ignored because of the identity of the victims, just as allegations against members of governing parties must not be dismissed on political grounds. Concerns about electoral violence in northern Nigeria have also added urgency to the debate.

Political leaders and their supporters must resist the temptation to assign blame before facts are established. Credible reporting, impartial investigation and transparent communication are essential to distinguishing verified incidents from partisan allegations. The objective should be to protect citizens, establish responsibility and prevent violence from spreading.

The implications are clear. Violence can deter citizens from campaigning or expressing political preferences. Unequal access to public venues can give governing parties practical advantages. Failure to investigate attacks can reinforce perceptions of impunity, while unresolved grievances may heighten tensions after results are announced. These risks do not make a violent or illegitimate election inevitable. They make early intervention essential.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should work with political parties, civil society and security agencies to strengthen reporting and monitoring of electoral intimidation.

Although INEC cannot resolve every dispute over public facilities, it can raise concerns about barriers to fair political participation.

The Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies must investigate reported attacks impartially, protect political gatherings and respond to credible threats.

State governments and local authorities must ensure that public venues are allocated according to neutral criteria, with clear explanations where applications are refused.

Political parties also have responsibilities. They must discipline members who threaten opponents, reject violence within their ranks and instruct supporters to pursue grievances through lawful channels. Civil society organisations and the media should document incidents and scrutinise decisions that may restrict political participation.

The test is whether these institutions act before the campaign reaches its most intense phase, rather than waiting until intimidation or violence has already disrupted the process.

Meanwhile, Obi’s reported offer to support Nwolie’s mother recognises the financial consequences of losing a son who contributed to her upkeep. It is a compassionate response, but private generosity cannot replace public accountability.

The questions surrounding Nwolie’s death remain urgent: who shot him, what led to the incident, and will those responsible be identified and brought to justice? A credible investigation would provide the family with more than expressions of sympathy. It would demonstrate that political affiliation does not place anyone beyond the protection of the law.

The same principle applies to attacks on party offices and restrictions on campaign venues. Authorities must establish the facts, explain their decisions and ensure that political opponents can organise without intimidation or arbitrary obstruction.

For the mother in Afa, the money Obi has offered may help meet some of the needs her son once provided for. It cannot bring him home. Her loss should not become another campaign talking point that disappears when political attention shifts elsewhere.

Nigeria’s next election should be remembered for the choices voters made, not for the citizens who were killed, intimidated or silenced before they could make them. For Nwolie’s mother, the first measure of justice is straightforward: establish the truth about her son’s death and hold those responsible accountable.