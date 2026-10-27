Experts Urge Women to Use Legal Rights against Abuse

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Women have been urged to stand against gender-based violence, protect their property, understand their legal rights and develop the courage to overcome personal and societal challenges.

The call was made by the Director of the Office of the Public Defender, Dr Evelyn Membere Asimiea, and the Co-Pastor of Gateway International Church, Dr Manuela George Izunwa, at the church’s annual Beautiful Life Women’s Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The convention, themed “Lady Gibbor: Building Women of Might,” brought together women from the church’s branches in Port Harcourt and across States in Nigeria for spiritual renewal, legal enlightenment and personal development.

Speaking on the topic, “A Woman and Her Legal Rights,” Asimiea said every woman deserved dignity, security, property ownership and protection from all forms of abuse, stressing that religious beliefs should not be used to justify violence or injustice.

“Marriage does not make a woman her husband’s property. Being a Christian does not mean that a woman must accept abuse. And forgiveness does not mean that you must remain in danger,” she said.

She urged women to stop treating domestic violence as a private family matter, noting that abuse could be physical, sexual, emotional, psychological or economic.

According to her, women experiencing violence should seek appropriate assistance, including medical attention, counselling, police intervention and legal protection, depending on their circumstances.

“As women, we need to change one attitude. Instead of asking a woman, ‘What did you do to make him angry?’ let us sometimes ask, ‘Are you safe?’ That question may save a life,” she said.

Asimiea also advised women to safeguard their property and financial interests by keeping relevant documents, recording business transactions and seeking legal advice before signing agreements.

She emphasised that daughters should not be discriminated against in inheritance matters because of their gender, urging mothers to educate their daughters about property ownership, financial management and their legal entitlements.

“A right that you do not know about can easily be taken away from you. And a right that you know about but do not know how to enforce may remain only words in a law book,” she said.

The public defender further encouraged women to seek assistance early rather than wait until disputes over property, inheritance, finances or domestic violence became crises.

In her remarks, Izunwa stressed that women’s strength was developed through deliberate training, personal growth and courageous action rather than inherited or determined solely by personality.

“Being a mighty woman is built, not inherited,” she said, adding that a woman could be quiet, gentle and still possess extraordinary strength.

She urged women not to allow past disappointments, mistakes or difficult circumstances to define their future, encouraging them to focus on personal development rather than compare their journeys with those of others.

“You do not become a woman of might by accident. You become one through training,” she said.

Earlier, the President of the church’s Women’s Ministry, Pastor Meg Lawal, described the convention as an annual platform for transformation, empowerment and spiritual renewal, aimed at building women who could excel in their homes, careers, ministries and communities.

Lawal said the gathering was intended to equip women with the knowledge, confidence and spiritual strength to navigate challenges and contribute meaningfully to their families and society.

She appreciated the Co-Pastor , Dr Izunwa, for “your love, encouragement, motherly care and unwavering presence in the affairs of the Women’s Ministry. Your support means so much to us, and we are truly grateful to have you as our mother.”

To the women, she added: “As we navigate the different seasons of our lives, balancing our responsibilities in our homes, careers, ministries, and communities, I encourage you never underestimate the power of a woman who knows her God, understands her purpose, and refuses to surrender her destiny to the challenges of life”.

The ministry’s Publicity Secretary, Mrs Ann Godwin, said the Beautiful Life Summit was designed to address issues affecting women, including legal protection, entrepreneurship and career advancement.