SON Certifies 17,866 Products Manufactured by 8,634 Companies Under MANCAP Scheme

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Director General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, has revealed that the organisation has certified and revalidated of 17,866 products manufactured by 8,634 Nigerian companies under its Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP).

Okeke revealed this yesterday in Lagos, in his speech at the, “2026 National MANCAP Quality Award Ceremony,” and the 20th anniversary celebration of MANCAP.

He explained: “The impact of MANCAP is reflected in its growth. In its first year of implementation, the scheme certified 1,930 products from 458 companies.

“Today, certifications and revalidations stand at 17,866 products from 8,634 companies.

“These figures demonstrate the scheme’s contribution to quality assurance and the development of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.”

He said MANCAP took effect on January 1, 2006, in line with the enabling Act of the SON in a bid to promote fair competition among locally manufactured products, protect consumers’ rights to quality products and value for money, and support the diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

“As SON’s flagship mandatory product certification scheme for locally manufactured products, it ensures that products meet the requirements of relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS), helping to prevent the production and sale of substandard and unsafe products while strengthening confidence in Made-in-Nigeria products,” Okeke said.

He explained that the, “Annual National MANCAP Quality Award,” which was instituted this year, recognised “companies that have demonstrated resilience in compliance and consistently maintained their certifications over 10, 15 and 20 years.

“Under the theme, ‘Building Trust in Quality and Safety Ecosystem,’ this ceremony celebrates manufacturers whose commitment to quality promotes consumer confidence, industrial growth and the competitiveness of Nigerian products.”

The Director General said “as we celebrate 20 years of MANCAP, we must look ahead to a future in which quality becomes a defining characteristic of Nigerian manufacturing.”

He assured that SON will continue to strengthen conformity assessment, support manufacturers and promote an environment where Nigerian products can compete confidently in local and international markets.

In his keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr, Chris Osa Isokpunwu, said the award ceremony provided an opportunity to celebrate manufacturers who have remained consistent in meeting the requirements of the MANCAP scheme.

According to him, the recognition of manufacturers across 10, 15 and 20 years of consistency was particularly commendable because sustained compliance required commitment, discipline and continuous investment in quality.

Isokpunwu, who also represented the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said: “To all the award recipients, I extend the congratulations of the FMITI and, indeed, the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Your achievements demonstrate that Nigerian manufacturers can build sustainable businesses around quality and conformity.

“Your resilience and continued fulfilment of requirements relating to product safety, performance and competitiveness deserve our commendation.”

He noted that the significance of the awards was beyond recognising individual companies, adding that, “it is also about encouraging a wider culture of quality within Nigerian industry.

“When manufacturers consistently meet standards, they contribute not only to consumer confidence but also to the reputation, credibility and competitiveness of Nigerian products.”

He also charged SON and Nigerian manufacturers to look towards the next 20 years because there is still much work to be done in strengthening Nigeria’s quality ecosystem and ensuring that our industries are equipped to respond to changing consumer expectations, technological developments and the demands of global markets.

“We must therefore continue to encourage manufacturers to see standards and conformity assessment not merely as regulatory requirements, but as tools for improving their products, reducing risks, increasing efficiency and strengthening their competitiveness.

“Quality should be regarded as an investment in the sustainability and growth of every business,” he said.