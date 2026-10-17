Toluwanisings: Huge Loss to Nigerian Gospel Music Ministry 

Tosin Clegg|

I

t has barely been three weeks since he celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary on September 25, 2026. Images from the anniversary photoshoot showed him, his wife and their daughters dressed in chocolate-brown Aso oke. Another slide featured him and his wife in white shirts, multicoloured aso oke sokoto trousers and fila caps, completing their traditional outfits. Hundreds of comments poured in, celebrating their union and reflecting on how far God had blessed their home.

Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, was widely celebrated for his soul-stirring music and unwavering devotion to spreading positivity through his songs. His powerful vocal projection, characterised by deep undertones, became his signature and helped his music resonate with audiences during worship and praise sessions. His songs connected with listeners from diverse backgrounds, offering messages of hope, faith and inspiration.

Toluwanisings also made waves with hit singles such as Worship Medley, Depthless, Yes Lord, My Plea, Asegun Ni Mi, Ailejuwe, Nje E Ti Gbo, Emimio Ese, Orin N Seto, Apostolic Praise, Ogbenutan, Kosoluwa Laye, Olorun Awon Baba and Toluwa Ni Mi. His music reached audiences not only through live performances but also on digital platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Audiomack, where his works were cherished by fans around the world. These platforms helped connect him with many listeners who, although not necessarily Christians, appreciated the messages and depth of his songs.

Wednesday, October 14, 2026, began like any other day but soon turned sombre as reports of the gospel minister’s presumed death spread across social media. Conflicting reports emerged, with some people disputing the claims while others continued to share news of his alleged death.

Accounts shared on various social media pages suggested that he had slumped in the early hours of Wednesday and was rushed to a hospital. Some people also claimed that he had begun responding to treatment and urged others to stop spreading reports of his death. These accounts rekindled hope, prompting many people to pray for his speedy recovery. However, amid the uncertainty, others continued posting his pictures and videos, accompanied by messages of condolence to his family and wishes that he would find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.

The confusion persisted for hours, as several celebrities, particularly within Christian circles, urged people to continue praying while awaiting positive news.

However, just as hope appeared to be growing across social media, a sorrowful development followed. A notice published on his Instagram page formally announced his passing and appealed for love and prayers for his family, who would be devastated by the loss.

Some accounts also reported that Toluwanisings and members of his crew had survived an accident a few weeks earlier while returning from their ministerial engagements. Adding to the tragedy, his second daughter had celebrated her second birthday just a week earlier, an occasion he marked with a social media post expressing his unconditional love for her.

It is deeply saddening that a man whose life and ministry radiated so much promise has died so young. The gospel music ministry has lost a powerful voice whose songs touched many hearts and drew listeners closer to God.

His September 19, 2026, live-recording concert, Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo, was an impactful worship experience, with attendees praising and worshipping God wholeheartedly. The event was described as music drawn from heaven’s archives, an atmosphere in which heavenly worship found expression on earth, expectations met with divine visitation, and a sense of divine presence became tangible. Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo was, for many, a moment of profound spiritual significance.

What has particularly troubled many people about his sudden passing is that, just a day earlier, he had delivered a powerful ministration at Bidemi Olaoba’s event. He reportedly appeared energetic and ministered with his characteristic passion and outpouring. The reality of his death has therefore been difficult for many to accept.

Prayers have continued for his young wife, who stood by him for years before fame and fortune came his way and who will undoubtedly feel the weight of his loss deeply. His children, too, have lost their father, their first love and a guiding presence who would have supported them through the different stages of their lives.

In the past 48 hours, many people have expressed condolences to his immediate family and the Nigerian gospel music industry. Heartfelt tributes, glowing accounts of his contributions to gospel music, prayers and other emotional expressions have flooded social media. While many continue to grapple with the painful news, the loss has left a question in the hearts of his admirers: how does one come to terms with the death of a minister whose music and ministry touched so many lives?