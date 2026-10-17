Temple Company, BOS Africa Join Forces to Build Commercial Capacity in Africa’s Sports Industry

The Business of Sports Institute Africa (BOS Africa) and The Temple Company have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen professional capacity and bridge the gap between learning and practical experience in Africa’s sports industry.

The collaboration brings together BOS Africa’s specialist education and professional development programmes with Temple’s experience in talent management, brand strategy, sponsorship, media, commercial partnerships and intellectual property. Through Ogidi Studios, Temple will also contribute access to professional audiovisual production expertise and facilities.

The organisations will collaborate on selected masterclasses, workshops, executive learning programmes, industry engagements and thought-leadership initiatives. BOS Africa will lead academic and programme development, while Temple and Ogidi Studios will provide complementary industry expertise, practitioner engagement and practical learning opportunities.

Areas identified for hands-on learning include developing and pitching sponsorship proposals, athlete branding and commercial representation, endorsement and image-rights negotiations, sports content production, digital storytelling, and building commercially sustainable sports organisations. The partners envisage using industry case studies, simulations, studio demonstrations and, where feasible, real-world assignments to help participants put their knowledge into practice.

The collaboration will complement BOS Africa’s existing learning portfolio, including Sports Business Administration Essentials, Sports Sponsorship and Marketing, Sports Media, Broadcasting and Communications, Intellectual Property in Sports, and Sports Finance and Investment. It also creates a platform for engaging sports bodies, businesses, investors and policymakers in discussions on the future of Africa’s sports economy.

Terfa Tilley-Gyado, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Temple Company, said: “Africa is not short of sporting talent. The bigger opportunity is to build the businesses, institutions and commercial structures that allow that talent to create sustainable value. BOS Africa is building an important academic foundation, and Temple and Ogidi Studios can help connect that learning to the realities of the industry.

“We want participants to understand how sponsorship deals are developed, how athletes are positioned commercially, how rights are protected and how compelling content is produced. Ultimately, our success should be measured not only by the number of people trained, but by the careers, businesses and opportunities they are equipped to create.”

Beverley Agbakoba-Onyejianya, Founder and Academic Director of BOS Africa, said: “Our mission is to make quality sports-business education more accessible and to develop the expertise Africa needs within its own markets. We cannot continue to depend primarily on institutions elsewhere to prepare professionals for every specialised area of sport. We have the talent, the ambition and a growing community of practitioners who can help us build that capacity here.

“Strong partnerships make that ambition achievable. Working with The Temple Company and Ogidi Studios creates new opportunities to connect learning with practical industry experience and to bring together professionals and organisations across the continent. We believe there is enormous scope to develop the people who will shape Africa’s sports economy.”