Swimming Takes Centre Stage as 2nd Pan  African School Games Kick Off in Style 

The Olympic-size swimming pool at James Hope College, Lekki, buzzed with excitement on yesterday as young athletes from more than 11 schools competed in the swimming events of the 2nd Pan African School Games.

The three-day competition, organised by Seun Akinbohun, Busola Tejumola and Aderoju Ope-Ajayi, aims to promote athletic excellence while creating opportunities for education, career development and cultural exchange among young people.

Swimmers aged 11 to 15 competed across various events, with participants battling for honours in the Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 categories. The event also attracted hundreds of parents and guardians who turned out to cheer on the athletes.

Speaking during the competition, co-organiser Aderoju Ope-Ajayi said passion and a desire to make a difference in youth sports inspired the organisers to continue despite financial challenges.

“2025 was our first edition, and it was tough. Our passion, drive and desire to make a difference in sports motivated us to keep going,” she said.

Ope-Ajayi acknowledged the support of sponsors and partners, describing their contributions as vital to the success of the competition. She noted that the maiden edition helped identify talented young athletes and opened pathways for further sports development opportunities.

She also commended parents for encouraging their children to participate in sports.

“Our parents have been very supportive. You can see them under the sun cheering and encouraging their children. We are very grateful,” she said.

According to her, the competition was deliberately scheduled during the students’ half-term break to avoid disrupting academic activities.

Ope-Ajayi said the organisers hope to see stronger performances, good sportsmanship and greater enjoyment of sports among participants.

“We want to see great sportsmanship, records being broken and, most importantly, children enjoying sports. We want them to understand that whatever they set their minds to, they can achieve it,” she added. She described the opening day as a success, revealing that nearly 400 children and more than 200 parents attended the event.

Riverbank School Chief Executive Officer, Regina Jemide, praised the organisers for their commitment to youth sports development and noted the improvements made since the inaugural edition.

The competition, formerly known as the African School Games, was recently rebranded as the Pan-African School Games to reflect its broader vision.

For many participants, the event has already produced memorable moments. Tioluwanimi Ayo-Biala of St. Saviour’s School helped her team win the mixed freestyle relay and finished second in the butterfly event, while Areli Aduroja of Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School celebrated winning a medal in breaststroke.

Coach Olugbenga Payne of Lagos Preparatory Secondary School (LPSS) also applauded the organisers, saying the competition had become a valuable platform for young athletes to develop their talents and gain exposure.

As the games continue, organisers and participants remain optimistic that the event will inspire the next generation of sporting champions across Africa.