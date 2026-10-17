Ekiti at 30: Tope Adebayo’s Blueprint for Land of Opportunity

From a modest home in Igbara-Odo to the boardrooms of several companies, lawyer and investor, Tope Adebayo tells Ekiti’s lawmakers that the state’s next 30 years will be shaped less by concrete and steel than by the opportunities it creates for its people, writes Raheem Akingbolu

When Tope Adebayo addressed the Ekiti State House of Assembly during activities marking the state’s 30th anniversary, he resisted the temptation to dwell on projects, budgets and government achievements. Instead, he told the story of a young boy from Igbara-Odo whose journey, he argued, reflects the possibilities that still exist for thousands of young people across the state.

Born to parents who never had formal education, Adebayo’s beginnings were modest. His educational journey took him from Igbara-Odo to Ikere-Ekiti and later to Ado-Ekiti, where he studied law. From legal practice, he moved into business and investment, gradually building interests across sectors and establishing himself as an entrepreneur with a strong belief in human capital.

Today, nearly two decades in business have seen him venture into hospitality, oil and gas, technology, banking and insurance. He serves on the boards of seven companies, while the businesses he pioneered employ more than 200 people. Yet, he insists that his personal achievements are secondary to the lessons they offer about opportunity and social mobility.

That perspective shaped his contribution to the anniversary programme themed, “Ekiti at 30: Reflecting on Our Journey, Charting Our Future.” “My story is not really about me. It is a story of possibilities,” he told lawmakers. For him, development should be measured not only by what governments accomplish, but by how many people are equipped to improve their circumstances.

From there, he turned attention to what he considers Ekiti’s greatest asset. While development debates often centre on infrastructure, natural resources and government spending, Adebayo argued that the state’s real strength lies elsewhere. “The greatest resource of Ekiti is not beneath our soil. It is within our people,” he said, urging greater investment in talent, skills and education.

It is a conviction he has backed with action. Following the 2018 governorship election, where human capital development featured prominently in his campaign message, he sponsored young people to enrol at the technical school in Igbara-Odo. The intervention reportedly increased enrolment by more than 1,000 per cent and revived interest in vocational education within the community.

The initiative has since expanded through the Tope Adebayo Foundation, which provides scholarships and stipends for students. Beyond financial support, the programme seeks to elevate the status of technical education and demonstrate that vocational training can serve as a viable route to economic independence and personal advancement.

For Adebayo, vocational skills should never be viewed as an alternative for those unable to secure university admission. In his view, skilled artisans, technicians and craftsmen often become entrepreneurs and employers of labour. Such individuals contribute directly to local economies, create jobs and stimulate growth. As he put it, “Skills are not a consolation prize. Skills are economic capital.”

At the same time, he believes skills acquisition must be linked to opportunity. Training young people without creating pathways into employment or enterprise merely postpones the challenge. Software developers must be connected to technology markets, while technical graduates should find opportunities within construction, manufacturing and other productive sectors capable of absorbing their expertise.

That thinking extends to the wider knowledge economy. Long regarded as one of Nigeria’s most educated states, Ekiti has an opportunity to transform educational attainment into economic advantage. Adebayo pointed to initiatives such as the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, the Ekiti Start-Up Garage and the Innovation Enterprise Support Fund as platforms capable of nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Agriculture also features prominently in his vision for the state. Although Ekiti possesses fertile land and a longstanding farming culture, he believes too much value disappears from the agricultural chain. The focus, he argued, should shift towards processing, packaging and marketing. His formula is simple: “Let us produce. Let us process. Let us package. Let us market. Let us export.”

Realising that ambition, however, requires a thriving private sector. Government has a critical role to play, but it cannot employ everyone. Investors, Adebayo noted, are attracted by predictable regulations, efficient approvals, reliable infrastructure and ease of doing business. Economic reforms become meaningful when businesses feel their impact and citizens see tangible outcomes.

While advocating further reforms, he acknowledged progress already made under the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji and the leadership of the House of Assembly. He also credited previous administrations for laying foundations upon which subsequent governments have built. Sustainable development, he argued, depends on continuity rather than constant policy reversals.

He then challenged lawmakers to imagine a different Ekiti, one where young people no longer feel compelled to leave in search of opportunities elsewhere. In that vision, farmers are linked to processing facilities, technology firms operate successfully from multiple towns, and economic growth spreads more evenly across communities throughout the state.

Drawing from his business experience, Adebayo stressed that lasting development depends on strong institutions. Successful organisations do not thrive because of one brilliant decision or individual. They endure because they create systems capable of outliving personalities. The same principle, he argued, should guide governance and development planning in Ekiti.

Ultimately, his message returned to the lesson embedded in his own journey. A boy raised by parents with no formal education became a lawyer, investor, board member and employer of labour. For Adebayo, the true test of Ekiti’s progress over the next three decades will not be how far a privileged few advance, but how many opportunities are created for others to do the same. Looking ahead to the state’s 60th anniversary, he hopes future generations will say of today’s leaders and citizens: “They did not merely inherit Ekiti. They strengthened it.”