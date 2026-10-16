El-Shaddai Covenant Ministries Celebrates At 40 

A leading Pentecostal church in Nigeria, El-Shaddai Covenant Ministries (ECM), has concluded plans for its 40th anniversary.

The celebrations hold at the El-Shaddai Cathedral at Plot 6441, Yakubu Gowon Way, Opposite NITEL Headquarters, by Old Airport Junction, in the ancient city of Jos, Plateau State, North-central Nigeria from Thursday, October 29 to Sunday, November 1, 2026.

According to the church’s anniversary committee, the theme for the anniversary designed to celebrate the faithfulness of God and the evidence of divine help over the decades is: ‘See what the Lord has done.’

General Overseer of the ministry, Dr. (Mrs.) Temitayo James, explained that Jos is hosting the historic celebration because “that was where it all began”, adding that the ministry, headquartered in Lagos, had its humble beginnings in the ancient city.

The general overseer announced the anointed ministers of God to minister at the programme to include: Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre; Bishop O. C. Fred, Vice-Chancellor, Cornerstone University, Jos; Dr. John E. Akpami, General Overseer, Christian Teaching Centre Family Church, Kaduna; Pastor Ishaya Paul Demsa, Senior Pastor, Fountain of Life Ministries International (FOLMI), Jos; and Rev. Sunday O. Academe, Founder, Jesus Power Crusaders International Ministry.

Others are Rev. Omokayode Adeaga, Assistant General Overseer (Northern Region) and Revd. Oyeleke Ajiboye, Assistant General Overseer (Southern Region) of El-Shaddai Covenant Ministries.

Founded by Dr. James O. James of blessed memory, El-Shaddai Covenant Ministries, which started in the sitting room of the departed leader, with only his wife, children and a handful of friends at its maiden meeting in October, 1986, has grown with branches spread across Nigeria.

The ministry also announced that there would be a nationwide thanksgiving celebration on Sunday, November 8 in all its branches across Nigeria, as members and guests thank God for all He has done and will continue to do.

James invited current and former members, friends of the ministry and the general public to be part of the historic celebration.