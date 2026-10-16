2027: CSO Coalition Cautions Enugu Guber Candidates, Demands Issue-Based Campaigns

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CCSGG) Thursday cautioned governorship candidates in Enugu State against inflammatory politics and smear campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging them to present verifiable development agendas to the electorate.

The coalition, which said it comprises over 52 civil society organisations committed to promoting accountability and good governance, stated this at a world press conference themed: “Enugu State and the Politics of 2027: Putting the Record Straight.” in Abuja

Addressing journalists on behalf of coalition, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, said the group intervention became necessary following the controversy surrounding the incident at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on October 10, 2026, involving supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He noted that the group investigated the matter after statements attributed to the NDC governorship candidate, Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, and others, which linked the Enugu State Government to the incident.

The coalition described the suggestion that a political rally was to be held at an international airport as deeply concerning and inconsistent with established standards for aviation security.

It noted that according to accounts released by the Enugu State Government and the Enugu State Police Command, the NDC had publicised a “Grand Statewide Campaign Flag-off 2026” at the airport, was advised to secure approval from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), but allegedly proceeded without such approval, leading to a confrontation when security personnel restricted access.

The coalition therefore posed five questions to the NDC to answer in public interest, stating:

“Did the party obtain formal approval from the appropriate federal airport authorities for the gathering? If approval was obtained, will the party publish it for public scrutiny? What instructions were given to party members concerning access to the airport? Why was a large political gathering planned for a sensitive federal facility? What credible evidence directly connects Governor Peter Mbah or any identified state official to the confrontation?

“Freedom of association and peaceful assembly are constitutional democratic rights. However, those rights must be exercised lawfully and responsibly. Political enthusiasm does not override aviation security,” the coalition said.

It urged politicians to desist from disseminating misleading information, stressing that airports are sensitive federal facilities whose security and operations must not be compromised by partisan activities.

The coalition said Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is not above criticism, noting that citizens, opposition parties and journalists have the right to question his policies, scrutinise public expenditure and demand transparency. However, it said criticism must be based on facts and not on demonisation or allegations unsupported by evidence.

“Accusation without evidence is not accountability. It is political blackmail capable of inflaming passions, misleading the public and undermining the peace and security of Enugu State,” the group said.

The group stressed that opposition status does not confer immunity from regulations governing airports, political gatherings and public order. Adding: “It said all political parties must notify appropriate authorities of major public activities, comply with lawful security requirements and ensure members do not engage in violence or destruction of public property.

It also called on security agencies to remain professional, impartial and proportionate, ensuring a level playing field for all parties while respecting citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly.

The coalition warned against importing thugs, arming supporters, spreading unfounded security alarms or manufacturing confrontations for propaganda, urging security agencies to investigate reports of attempts to recruit armed persons ahead of 2027.