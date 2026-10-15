Coca-Cola’s Nigerian Operations Support 160,000 Jobs, Inject $1bn into Economy

• Sourced $601m worth of goods and services from Nigerian suppliers

Dike Onwuamaeze





Following Coca-Cola’s 75th anniversary celebration in Nigeria, an independent study by Steward Redqueen, a global consulting firm, has revealed that the Coca-Cola system contributed $1 billion in value-added economic activity in the country and supported more than 160,000 jobs in 2024.

The study measured the direct, indirect and induced economic impact of the Coca-Cola system in Nigeria, combining company operational data with third-party economic sources.

The findings highlighted the ripple effects of the company’s local operations across the economy, from agricultural producers supplying raw materials to retailers selling beverages, generating jobs, supporting incomes and creating business opportunities.

The Coca-Cola system in Nigeria comprises The Coca-Cola Company, its authorised bottler, Nigerian Bottling Company, and a broad network of local suppliers, distributors and retailers.

According to the study, the system supported more than 160,000 jobs, including nearly 3,000 direct jobs and an additional 157,200 jobs sustained through suppliers, business partners and customers.

This means that for every direct job created by the system, an additional 53 jobs were supported across Nigeria’s economy.

The study also highlighted the company’s extensive local supply chain, revealing that the Coca-Cola system sourced $601 million worth of goods and services from Nigerian suppliers in 2024.

The local procurement supports several industries, including sugar production, packaging, transportation and marketing, reinforcing the company’s role in the country’s economic development.

Beyond its economic contribution, the study said the Coca-Cola system had strengthened its presence in Nigeria through sustained investment and innovation, including the opening of a new packaging collection hub in Apapa, Lagos State, as part of its sustainability agenda.

The facility, described as an important component of Nigeria’s plastic recycling infrastructure, can process up to 13,000 metric tonnes of plastic bottles annually.

The initiative aims to reduce plastic waste through the collection, sorting and recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics, while creating jobs and supporting local communities.

The study further highlighted the Coca-Cola system’s contributions to water sustainability through the Africa Water Stewardship Initiative, a nearly $25 million investment running through 2030 to address critical water-related challenges in local communities across 20 African markets, including Nigeria.