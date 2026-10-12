Tinubu Mourns Ebonyi Royal Father, Eze Igwe Ugbala II of Ndu Alike Community 



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu has mourned His Royal Highness, Eze Francis Eze Igwe, the revered Agom Ugabala II of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.The president, in the condolence message issued on Sunday, described the demise of the revered traditional ruler as the loss of a custodian of culture, a repository of wisdom, and a symbol of unity.



Tinubu, in the 11-paragraph tribute stated, inter alia: “It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss that I received the news of the passing of His Royal Highness, Eze Francis Eze Igwe, the revered Agom Ugabala II of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.”The passing of a revered traditional ruler, politician, educationist, and administrator is not merely the loss of an individual; it is the loss of a custodian of culture, a repository of wisdom, and a symbol of unity whose life and service have left an enduring imprint on his people.”His Royal Highness, Francis Eze Igwe, occupied a position of honour and responsibility in his community.

As a traditional ruler, he represented the cherished values of our indigenous institutions, which continue to play an important role in preserving our cultural heritage, promoting communal harmony, and fostering peace and understanding among our people.”His departure is a painful loss to his immediate family, the Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community, the people of Ikwo, and the entire Ebonyi State.

His memory will remain a source of reflection and inspiration to those who knew him and to the generations that will carry forward the traditions and values he represented.”I extend my condolences to his son, His Excellency, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State; his immediate and extended family; associates; and the State Traditional Council.”The loss of a father is deeply personal, and no words can fully ease the pain of such a departure.

I pray the family finds comfort in the memories of their beloved patriarch, the values he imparted, and the enduring legacy of his life.”To the traditional institution and the people of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community, I urge you to honour his memory by upholding the virtues of unity, peace, mutual respect, and communal development that sustain our communities and strengthen our nation.

“As we mourn this distinguished traditional ruler, we are reminded that life is transient, but a legacy built on service, family, and community endures.”On behalf of the Federal Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my sincere condolences to the Igwe family, the traditional institution, and the entire people of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community.

“May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, community, and all who mourn him the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”May his soul rest in perfect peace.”