The Farmer in a Suit and the Governor Who Refused Geography

Abdullahi O Haruna Haruspice

Nigeria’s tragedy is not a shortage of talent. It is the persistent habit of imprisoning talent within geography.

For decades, the country’s development discourse has been distorted by a quiet but costly prejudice: the assumption that competence should arrive wearing familiar ethnic colours. Across the federation, opportunities have too often been distributed according to origin rather than merit, affinity rather than ability. The result is a nation that routinely underutilises its most abundant resource—its people.

Yet every so often, a public official demonstrates that progress begins where prejudice ends.

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State may be doing precisely that.

At first glance, the story appears to be about agriculture. Ebonyi, after all, is one of Nigeria’s most important food-producing states. Its vast stretches of arable land, particularly in rice cultivation, have earned it the reputation of the country’s “Salt of the Nation” and one of its agricultural powerhouses. Since assuming office, Governor Nwifuru has made agriculture a central pillar of his administration’s People’s Charter of Needs, investing heavily in mechanisation, agro-processing, input distribution and food security.

The statistics tell part of the story-A once-dormant fertilizer company has been revived and upgraded. Tractors have been procured to ease cultivation and improve productivity. Poultry facilities and hatcheries have been restored to life. Investments in rice production continue to expand. Thousands of farmers have received improved seedlings, herbicides and fertilizers. Young people are increasingly being encouraged to see agriculture not merely as subsistence but as enterprise. These interventions matter.

In a country where food inflation continues to torment households and where agricultural productivity remains constrained by outdated methods, poor infrastructure and limited access to capital, such investments are both economically sensible and politically necessary.

Yet what distinguishes Ebonyi’s agricultural strategy is not merely the hardware of development.

It is the software.

It is the willingness to rethink who should lead transformation.

And that is where a young man from Northern Nigeria enters the picture.

Dr. Usman Ali Lawan, widely known as “The Farmer in Suit”, hardly fits the traditional image of a Nigerian farmer. Armed with advanced academic credentials, global exposure and a flair for modern branding, he has become one of the country’s most recognisable advocates for agricultural entrepreneurship.

His signature appearance is more than a fashion statement.

It is a deliberate challenge to a stubborn stereotype.

For generations, agriculture has suffered from a branding crisis. To many young Nigerians, farming has represented hardship rather than opportunity, survival rather than ambition. Parents encouraged their children to escape the farm, not innovate within it. The most educated sought careers in banking, consulting, oil and gas or government. Agriculture became associated with what one left behind rather than what one pursued.

Mr Lawan has spent years attempting to reverse that perception.

By appearing in tailored suits while discussing agribusiness, technology, mechanisation and food systems, he presents farming not as a relic of the past but as an industry of the future. He understands something policymakers often overlook: young people do not merely respond to incentives; they respond to aspiration.

Agriculture must not only be profitable.

It must also be desirable.

This may explain why Governor Nwifuru saw value in engaging him.

The decision is notable not because Ebonyi sought agricultural expertise. Every government seeks expertise. It is notable because the governor chose to look beyond regional boundaries to find it.

That may sound unremarkable in more cohesive societies. It is not in Nigeria.

Contemporary Nigeria is experiencing one of its most polarised periods since the return to democratic rule. Political debates are increasingly filtered through ethnic lenses. Regional distrust has deepened. Social media has amplified old grievances while creating new ones. Public discourse often suggests that the nation’s differences are greater than its shared interests.

Against this backdrop, a governor from the South-East deliberately drawing upon the ingenuity of a northern agricultural innovator carries significance beyond agriculture.

It sends a message. The message is that excellence remains portable. The message is that competence should not require ethnic certification.

The message is that the future belongs to those prepared to harvest talent wherever it grows.

This is nationalism in its most practical form. Not the nationalism of slogans.

Not the nationalism of ceremonial speeches. Not the nationalism of symbolic declarations issued during public holidays.

But the nationalism of governance.

The nationalism that asks a simple question: who can help solve a problem?

And when the answer emerges from another region, another language group or another faith, embraces it without hesitation.

Nigeria’s founding generation understood this principle well. The country’s early institutions were built by men and women whose influence frequently transcended regional identities. Universities recruited scholars regardless of origin. Public institutions sought expertise across the federation. Development was often viewed as a collective enterprise.

Over time, however, this confidence weakened. The politics of inclusion gradually became confused with the politics of exclusion. Diversity became something to be managed rather than celebrated. Merit increasingly found itself negotiating with suspicion.

The consequences have been expensive.

A nation cannot maximise its potential when its best minds are confined within regional borders.

Nor can it achieve rapid development when every appointment is viewed primarily through the prism of identity.

The partnership between Governor Nwifuru and Usman Ali Lawan offers an alternative template.

It suggests that progress occurs when leaders focus less on where ideas originate and more on whether they work.

Agriculture provides a particularly fitting arena for such collaboration because farming itself ignores human boundaries. Soil does not recognise ethnicity. Seeds have no religion. Rainfall carries no political affiliation. A successful harvest depends not on identity but on knowledge, discipline and innovation.

Perhaps that is why agriculture has historically served as a powerful instrument of nation-building across the world.

Countries that transformed their agricultural sectors often transformed their societies alongside them. Rural prosperity reduced social tensions. Food security strengthened stability. Shared economic interests created broader national cohesion.

Nigeria requires a similar transformation.

It requires governors willing to pursue excellence regardless of geography.

It requires innovators willing to deploy their talents wherever opportunities exist.

It requires young people who see agriculture not as punishment but as possibility.

Most importantly, it requires a renewed belief that the country’s greatest strength lies not in its diversity alone but in its ability to convert diversity into productive collaboration.

That is why the image emerging from Ebonyi deserves attention.

A governor from the South-East.

A young agricultural reform advocate from the North.

A shared mission rooted in food production, youth empowerment and economic development. The symbolism is difficult to miss.

At a time when many political actors continue to profit from division, this partnership demonstrates the practical advantages of unity.

The fields of Ebonyi may ultimately produce more rice, more poultry and more agricultural wealth.

But they may also produce something rarer in contemporary Nigeria.

Evidence that merit can still defeat prejudice. Evidence that talent can still travel. Evidence that nationalism remains possible.

And in a country where cynicism increasingly competes with hope, that may prove to be the most valuable harvest of all.

As Nigeria approaches another Independence Day anniversary, the significance of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s approach extends beyond the boundaries of Ebonyi State. At a time when conversations about national unity are often confined to speeches, commemorative events and official declarations, the governor has offered something far more compelling: a practical demonstration of patriotism in action.

His willingness to look beyond regional boundaries in search of talent, to embrace competence irrespective of ethnicity, and to integrate a young northern agricultural innovator into Ebonyi’s development agenda represents a form of nationalism that is both refreshing and necessary. It is the kind of patriotism that does not merely preach unity but practises it.

Nigeria’s diversity has long been described as its greatest strength. Yet diversity becomes meaningful only when it is actively harnessed for collective progress. Governor Nwifuru’s example suggests that the path to a stronger federation lies not in celebrating differences from a distance, but in creating opportunities for collaboration across those differences.

As the nation reflects on its journey since independence, Ebonyi offers a fascinating template for what a more integrated Nigeria could look like—a country where merit travels freely across regions, where opportunities are determined by ability rather than ancestry, and where public leaders are confident enough to recruit excellence wherever it may be found.

The lesson is simple but profound: nation-building is not achieved through rhetoric alone. It is achieved when leaders deliberately build bridges where others see boundaries. In that regard, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has provided an example worthy of reflection and, indeed, worthy of emulation by governors and public officials across the federation.

For if more leaders chose talent over tribe, competence over convenience, and national interest over narrow affiliations, Nigeria’s enduring aspiration for unity in diversity would cease to be merely an ideal. It would become a lived reality.

*Haruspice is Dean, Musing School of Thoughts & Public Affairs Enthusiast.