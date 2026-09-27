Jonathan, Fubara, Igwe Achebe, Ogiame Atuwatse, Others Eulogise New Opobo King 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; his wife, Patience; Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Obong of Calabar; Amanyanabo of Bonny, King Edward Asimini Dappa Pepple; Eze Eberechi Oji, Eze Aro; Eze Iweka III of Obosi; King Buribaye Dakolo of Ekpetiama Kingdom, Bayelsa State; and Eze Eberiuogo of Omuma, and others, yesterday honoured King Charles Douglas MacPepple Jaja on his coronation as the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom in Rivers State.

The colourful ceremony, witnessed by prominent Nigerians, traditional rulers, political leaders and other dignitaries, was held at King Jaja Square in the heart of Opobo.

With his coronation, King Charles Douglas MacPepple Jaja becomes the sixth Amanyanabo of Opobo, succeeding the late King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, who passed away last year and was buried on April 11, 2026.

The new monarch assumed the traditional title of Jeki VI, in succession to the legendary King Jaja, who founded the Opobo Kingdom following the historic exodus of 1870.

The king was anointed and crowned by the Bishop of the Niger Delta Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja.

Speaking after his coronation, King Charles thanked the dignitaries who travelled to Opobo to witness the historic occasion.

He pledged to protect the freedom and rights of the people of Opobo, while vowing to uphold the dignity and integrity of the throne.

“I will never bring dishonour to the throne that Chief Jaja and the founders of Opobo built with courage. The exodus of 1870 was a journey to freedom. Our journey in 2026 is a journey to development, unity and global relevance,” he declared.

Former President Jonathan congratulated the new monarch and the people of Opobo on the successful coronation.

Jonathan recalled the historical significance of King Jaja of Opobo, describing him as a prominent figure whose struggle for freedom had received global recognition.

He urged the new king to use his reign to promote peace, development and unity in Opobo and to uphold the dignity and respect of the kingdom.

The Rivers State Governor, Fubara, represented at the ceremony by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, described the coronation as a celebration of the identity, history and culture of Rivers State.

He said the state government recognised the important role of traditional rulers in preserving the culture, traditions and heritage of the people.

The governor prayed that the reign of King Jaja would be marked by wisdom, peace, unity and progress.

Also speaking, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, highlighted the historical relationship between Onitsha and Opobo.

He described King Jaja of Opobo as an honest and courageous leader who fought for the freedom and prosperity of his people, and prayed for peace and progress in the Opobo Kingdom.