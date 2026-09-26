Youth Tourism, Hospitality Leaders Forum to Hold in Ibadan October 29th

The 14th edition of the Youth Tourism and Hospitality Leaders Forum (YTHLF), an annual gathering of young people, stakeholders and entrepreneurs in the tourism and hospitality sector, will hold in Ibadan on October 29, 2026.

According to a statement by the Convener of YTHLF and Managing Editor of Travelscope Magazine, Omololu Olumuyiwa, the forum is designed to sensitise, educate and motivate young people while promoting the social, cultural and economic value of the tourism and hospitality industry.

The 2026 edition is expected to bring together participants from across different backgrounds for a day of tourism education and industry engagement.

A distinguished tourism scholar Dr. T.G. Yusuf of the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, will deliver a keynote address on “ *Youth Innovation, Digital Marketing & Tourism Development.”*

Olumuyiwa also disclosed that notable scholars, industry stakeholders and young people who have contributed to the advancement of tourism in Nigeria will be recognised with awards during the event.

Participants will also have the opportunity to take part in raffle draws, with prizes including free aviation college scholarships.