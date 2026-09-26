Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Keep Hope Alive, Says ‘There’s Light at End of the Tunnel’

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday charged Nigerians not to lose hope about the security challenges and economic hardship rocking the country, saying there was light at the end of the tunnel

He made the appeal at the 66th independence celebration Juma’at Service at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented at the occasion by the Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, said Nigerian should not give up although the country was bedevilled with a lot of issues as well as opportunities in the past.

“Peace is coming back to this country. Development is coming back to this country. Things will get better as we progress in this democracy. It’s interesting that we are using the opportunity to reflect on our past and also projects to the future,” Tinubu said.

Speaking on the specific things to look for as the country celebrated its 66th anniversary, the President charged the citizens to look at the focus of the government of today, adding the mistakes of the past, the cumulative mistakes and missed opportunities of the past had been corrected by his administration.

The President assured Nigerians, saying the country was on the right path. He also added that both the government and the citizens had made the sacrifices for the country to be great again.

“We should give this government more opportunity for it to come back and finish the good work,” Tinubu added.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the prayer service included the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin; Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago; Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, among others.