The $100 Oil Opportunity: What Nigeria Should Do Differently

Nigeria is once again standing before a river of oil money with a leaking bucket.

With Brent crude trading above $100 per barrel, far higher than Nigeria’s 2026 budget benchmark of $64.85, the country should be counting a sizeable windfall. But Nigerians have seen this film before. Oil prices rise, government revenue expands, politicians celebrate, expenditure balloons, and when prices collapse, debt, abandoned projects and empty reserves remain.

The important question is not how much Nigeria can earn from $100 oil. It is whether the country has finally developed the discipline to prevent another boom from ending in another national hangover.

Every barrel lost to theft, pipeline vandalism, ageing infrastructure, regulatory delay or organised criminality is stolen twice: first from today’s revenue and again from tomorrow’s development. At $100 per barrel, chronic underproduction is not merely an operational failure. It is economic sabotage.

Government should secure pipelines, punish the powerful beneficiaries of oil theft and accelerate credible investment in existing and dormant fields. Nigeria does not need more colourful production targets. It needs measurable output, transparent metering and consequences for failure.

The government should also resist the intoxication of sudden revenue. Oil windfalls have repeatedly encouraged reckless budgets, political patronage and grand projects with impressive titles but little economic value. Once public spending expands, it becomes politically difficult to reverse, even after the windfall disappears.

Revenue earned above the budget benchmark should not become an open cheque for government. A legally defined proportion should be saved automatically in a transparently managed stabilisation fund. Another portion should reduce expensive public debt. Only carefully selected investments capable of increasing productivity should qualify for additional spending.

The government should publish Nigeria’s production volumes, realised crude prices, production costs, deductions, federation transfers and windfall savings every month. Oil revenue should no longer be treated as privileged information accessible only to officials and insiders. If citizens own the resource, citizens should be able to follow the money.

The current oil price also offers Nigeria an opportunity to strengthen the naira, but not through artificial exchange-rate management. Higher export earnings should rebuild foreign reserves, improve dollar liquidity and restore confidence in the foreign-exchange market. They should not finance another politically attractive but economically indefensible currency peg.

The naira will not become genuinely stronger because the government orders it to do so. It will strengthen sustainably when Nigeria produces more, exports more, borrows less and gives investors confidence that economic rules will not change overnight.

Nigeria should also stop behaving as though exporting crude oil constitutes an industrial policy. The greater prize lies in refining, petrochemicals, fertiliser, aviation fuel, plastics, lubricants and other value-added industries. The Dangote Refinery has shown that Nigeria can influence regional and international fuel markets rather than remain permanently dependent on imported petroleum products.

But one refinery should not become a substitute for a competitive industry. Domestic refiners need reliable access to crude at transparent commercial prices, while regulators should prevent monopoly, favouritism and hidden subsidies. Nigeria should become West Africa’s refining and petrochemical centre, not merely Africa’s largest crude-oil loading terminal.

At the same time, the government should confront the painful contradiction of rising national oil income and worsening household hardship. Oil above $100 may enrich the treasury, but it can also raise petrol, diesel, transportation, electricity and food prices. Nigerians will understandably reject lectures about a national windfall if they experience it only through a higher cost of living.

The answer is not to resurrect an indiscriminate fuel subsidy that rewards consumption, smuggling and corruption. Support should be targeted at reliable mass transit, food production, electricity, small businesses and properly identified vulnerable households. The poor need protection, but Nigeria cannot afford another subsidy regime that protects fraudsters more effectively than citizens.

Policymakers should also remember why oil is above $100. Geopolitical disruption can inflate prices rapidly, but peace, weaker global demand or increased supply can reverse them just as quickly. Nigeria should treat the current price as a temporary window, not a permanent entitlement.

The country’s success should not be measured by the extra billions received this year. It should be measured by what remains when oil falls below $100 again: larger reserves, lower debt, safer pipelines, higher production, competitive refineries and productive infrastructure.

Nigeria has been blessed with another oil opportunity. What it cannot afford is another oil excuse. If this windfall is consumed rather than converted, the failure will not be caused by the international market. It will be a deliberate failure of governance.

*Ugo Inyama is the Executive Director, African Digital Governance Centre, Manchester

Email: Ugo@africandgc.org

Website: www.africandgc.org