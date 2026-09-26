Rotary Club of Agege Installs Ogundeji 43rd President, Secures over N700m Projects

The Rotary Club of Agege has installed Rotarian Abiola Ogundeji as its 43rd President for the 2026/ 2027 Rotary year, just as it secured over N750 million in commitments for humanitarian projects.

The club explained that secured fund has been earmarked for educational and welfare projects, vocational and digital skills training centre and land acquisition for its flagship humanitarian project.

Ogundeji, a multimedia and broadcast technology consultant was inducted by the District Governor, Rotary International District 9111, Nigeria, Mrs. Bukola Olabisi Bakare, at a well attended investiture and fundraising ceremony in Lagos, recently.

Speaking on his priorities, Ogundeji who joined Agege Club in 2021 and once served as a membership chair identified membership growth and community projects, while targeting at least 5,000 direct beneficiaries through vocational skills development, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects, and expanded malaria interventions.

“We hope to achieve this by chartering new clubs so Rotary can reach our communities better than ever before,” he said.

President-elect for 2027–2028 and Chairman of the Investiture Committee, Demola Igbalajobi, reiterated that funds raised aimed at executing proposed vocational and digital skills training centre and practical community projects in overall.

In support of the club’s objectives, the DSE Foundation pledged N690 million towards its three initiatives.

The pledge was announced on behalf of its Chairman and Founder, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, by past Assistant Governor Bala Yesufu.

Rotary Club of Agege Past President, Rotarian Wale Adebiyi, also donated N10 million towards the projects.

Yesufu said the commitment reflected confidence in Rotary’s leadership and its capacity to deliver community interventions.

The newly installed president commended the club’s fundraising purpose particularly proposed vocational centre, stating it aligns with the club’s focus on sustainable community service.

“The new administration, under the theme ‘Evolution’, will build on the previous Rotary year, during which the club recorded 15 per cent membership growth, chartered a new Interact Club and launched a new official website.

“This year’s task is more than activities; it is a call for unity and passion. Our leadership promise is simple: to deepen our impact in Agege through practical projects, strengthen member engagement and growth, and uphold the Rotary values of integrity, fellowship and service above self,” Ogundeji said.

Also present, Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Hon. Abdul-Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, welcomed the skills acquisition centre, affirming it would support efforts to equip young people with skills and economic opportunities.