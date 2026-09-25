Shipping Firms Applaud Lifting of 12-year Condition of Entry on Vessels Originating from Nigerian

Eromosele Abiodun

International Shipping Lines operating in the Nigerian maritime environment have applauded the United States Coast Guard (USCG) decision to lift the 12-year Condition of Entry imposed on vessels originating from Nigerian ports and destined for the United States.

These shipping firms described the removal of the restriction as proof of the improved security situation in the Nigerian maritime environment capable of stimulating more businesses between Nigeria and the United States.

Reacting to the development, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, Maersk noted that the removal of the Condition of Entry on Nigeria by the United States Coast Guard would further strengthen Nigeria’s position in global shipping trade.

Maersk’s Terminal Planning Lead -WAF, Srijesh Subramanian said “this is a welcome move which will enable better trade both for the importers as well as the exporters because we have quite a lot of exports going on, lots of Nigerians in the US. Shipping companies will be a little more bold in their expansion plans for the future. With the US removal of the Condition of Entry (COE), it is saying that Nigeria looks more like a safer environment than previously perceived.”

According to him, the lifting of the restriction reflects an improved confidence in the Nigerian maritime security urging relevant authorities to sustain these gains.

On his part, the Nigeria Director of Ocean Network Express (ONE), Mr. Stefan Pedersen congratulated Nigeria for the feat even though his company does not have direct services to the United States.

“Congratulations to Nigeria on the lifting of the Condition of Entry. It shows the work that NIMASA has been doing all these years has actually paid off so that is good. At the moment ONE does not have any direct sailings to and from the US so we are not really impacted by this. I’m certain that it would make direct trade with the US through the ports easier. When restrictions go away, it usually improves trade, so for our colleagues in the industry that have direct sailings to the US, it’s going to make it easier for them,” the Director said.

Speaking, Pacific International Lines (PIL) also welcomed the development saying the lifting of the Condition of Entry will positively impact the image of Nigeria as a serious maritime country.

According to the Managing Director, Mr Ugo Opiah, “I think it’s a very good one in terms of the image. Of course, the US is categorized as one of, let’s say, the big brother of the world, and most times if you do qualify for things that concerns the US, then you are seen as a high-integrity player. So, for Nigeria, with this being lifted after the number of years that it had been on us, it does give a good sign that we have upped our game in terms of anything to do with security in the maritime industry.”

On its part, Mediterranean Shipping Company noted that being a shipping line that calls virtually all major ports in the world including the United States, their business was slightly impacted by the delays occasioned by the restriction.

Vessel and Terminal Coordinator for MSC, Mr Adesina Omoparuwa said; “because of this restriction, we have to do some trans-shipments. We do not have direct services to the US like we have now in China. Basically, China’s service that we have now, we didn’t have them before, we have to go through trans-shipment ports, but now with this development, it will give us more direct service from the US and opportunities for people that are doing business from the US to come directly down to Nigeria.”

The lifting of condition of entry on Nigeria brings to an end a 12-year regime of enhanced security on such vessels and marks a significant milestone in the federal government’s effort to strengthen maritime security, improve port competitiveness and enhance Nigeria’s standing in the global maritime industry.