OML 30: Heritage Energy Gets Ultimatum Over Contract Debts, Jobs, HCDT Projects

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta oil host communities under the auspices of the OML 30 Flow Stations Presidents-General Forum has given Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) a two-week ultimatum to address issues concerning payments to indigenous contractors, engagement of qualified residents, scholarship programmes and the implementation of Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) projects.

The forum also called for more engagement of competent indigenous contractors in the execution of OML 30 projects, immediate review and implementation of a scholarship programme and creating employment opportunities for qualified graduates from the host communities.

The ultimatum is further hinged on demands for prompt payment of agreed stipends and appreciation payments to traditional rulers and relevant stakeholders, as well as the immediate implementation and award of contracts for already-scoped HCDT community projects.

The forum’s demands are contained in a letter signed by the Presidents-General of the respective communities, including the Evwreni P-G, Chief Kenneth Ukpebitere and his counterparts in Afiesere, Mr Luke Umukoro, in Owhe, Engr Wilfred Atunu, that of Kokori, George Eghwrude, and that of Effurun-Otor, Chief Godwin Ikolo.

Others are the president-general of Uzere, Chief Onyagbodor E; the Eriemu CDC Chairman, Mr Ibebe Matthew; the P-G of Oleh, Chief Unuafe Believe; the P-G Olomoro, Chief Anthony Ukpagha; P-G Igbide, Ven. Hon. Augustine Aziakpono Ovie JP and the P-G of Eruemukohwarien, Mr Anigboro Godwin.

The letter was addressed to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited and copied to the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Delta State Government, Commissioner for Oil and Gas, security agencies, traditional rulers, OML 30 HCDT, relevant PIA authorities, Manager, Contracts and Procurement, HEOSL, Managing Director, NNPCL, Managing Director, Shoreline Limited, and Uherevie Trust.

The statement reads in part, “OML 30 Flow Stations Presidents-General Forum, representing host communities in OML 30, has called on Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) and other relevant stakeholders to urgently address what persistent concerns affecting the welfare, economic development and peaceful relationship between the operating companies and their host communities.

“In a series of communication, the Forum raised concerns over the delay in the payment of traditional rulers and other stakeholders, the review and implementation of scholarship programmes, employment opportunities for qualified indigenous graduates, the award of contracts to qualified indigenous contractors, delayed payment of contract sums and the implementation of already-scoped community projects under the Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT).”

The Forum particularly appealed for an urgent review of the scholarship programme, employment opportunities for qualified indigenous youths and greater consideration for qualified contractors from OML 30 host communities in the award of projects.

The continued delay in payments due to traditional rulers and other stakeholders had generated serious concern in the communities, it said, stressing that such payments had historically contributed to sustaining peaceful relations between the company and its host communities.

The Forum, therefore, demanded the immediate payment of outstanding contract debts owed to indigenous contractors while insisting on adherence to contractual payment timelines and the provision of mobilisation funds for future contracts where applicable.

It demanded “greater participation of qualified indigenous contractors in projects within OML 30”, noting that increased local participation would contribute to job creation, local capacity development and economic empowerment within the host communities.

In addition, the Forum called for the implementation of scholarship programmes which, according to it, had remained unimplemented for the past year, as well as the absorption of qualified graduates from the communities into the company’s workforce.

“The Forum urges relevant HCDT authorities to proceed with the award of contracts for the already-scoped community projects to qualified community contractors”, it stressed.

The Forum stated that its preference remained dialogue, consultation and partnership with the operating companies and other stakeholders.

However, it urged the relevant authorities to take urgent steps to address the outstanding issues and restore confidence among the host communities.

“The Forum further called for compliance with the relevant provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), including provisions relating to benefits accruing to host communities”, it said.

While restating its commitment to peaceful engagement, the Forum warned that continued failure to resolve the outstanding issues could lead to protests across OML 30 facilities within its jurisdiction.

Prompt action from all relevant stakeholders would forestall the escalation of tensions and preserve the existing peaceful relationship between the operating companies and their host communities, the Forum noted.