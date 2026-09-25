Okotete: Building Political Influence in Delta

When the political weather is favourable, many can mobilise; the real test is who remains effective when the tide runs against them. Stella Okotete built much of her political reputation in precisely such circumstances, and her enduring influence among Delta State women and grassroots actors now places her at an intriguing point in the state’s 2027 political calculus. Jonathan Eze writes.

n the fluid and increasingly competitive political architecture of Delta State, few figures have demonstrated the combination of resilience, grassroots mobilisation and organisational tenacity associated with Hon. Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete.

Her political relevance did not emerge with the recent realignment of forces in the state; it was forged during the years when the All Progressives Congress (APC) operated without the comfort of incumbency.

That history is significant as the political parties position themselves for the 2027 general election.

Okotete’s trajectory has taken her from elected councillor in Ughelli North to an aide in the Delta State Government, National Women Leader of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Executive Director, Business Development at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM). Her official profile records her appointment as National Women Leader in 2020 and her continuing executive role at NEXIM.

But beyond these titles lies the more consequential political currency: relationships.

Okotete has spent years cultivating networks among women, grassroots actors, party stakeholders and community leaders. Her understanding of politics is therefore not confined to boardrooms or high-level meetings. It is rooted in the communities where political loyalty is tested and ultimately translated into votes.

Forged in the Years of Opposition

This was particularly evident when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori moved from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC in 2025. Rather than allowing the influx of new members to deepen existing fault lines, Okotete became involved in efforts to harmonise old APC structures with the political bloc accompanying the governor.

Reports from Agbarho and other parts of Ughelli North showed her engaging party stakeholders and preaching reconciliation and unity between the old and new political constituencies.

That bridging capacity is important in a party experiencing rapid expansion.

Political coalitions do not automatically become electoral structures. They require integration, communication, trust and sustained grassroots engagement. Okotete’s activities suggest an understanding of this distinction.

Her resilience is another defining feature

The APC’s years in opposition in Delta provided a different political environment from the one it occupies today. Yet Okotete remained active in party organisation and grassroots engagement. That experience matters because political structures built without the immediate advantages of incumbency often depend more heavily on personal relationships, persuasion and organisational commitment.

Her activities in Agbarho provided another illustration. During a 2025 visit, she engaged traditional and community stakeholders while simultaneously working to consolidate political support. A report from the engagement also noted her interaction with women in the Agbarho market and her efforts to recognise party supporters.

Women’s Network and the Electoral Ground

Her most visible constituency remains women. In June 2025, she convened a strategic APC women’s unity meeting in Delta Central where women endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori for reelection in 2027. She subsequently called for mobilisation from house to house, unit to unit, ward to ward and local government to local government.

The significance of this approach lies in its granular character. It moves political mobilisation away from the spectacle of rallies towards the painstaking work of identifying voters, building relationships and sustaining communication at community level.

Indeed, Okotete’s political strength appears to derive less from the ability to assemble crowds than from the capacity to create networks that can reproduce themselves beyond a single political event.

For any political organisation seeking to convert broad public support into votes, such networks can be consequential. Women occupy strategic positions within families, markets, communities, professional associations and religious networks. Their mobilisation can therefore extend the reach of a political campaign beyond conventional party structures.

Okotete’s experience as former National Women Leader also gives her a national network that complements her Delta roots. It is this intersection of national exposure and local familiarity that gives her political profile an unusual breadth.

Political Asset for the 2027 Architecture

Her role has also extended into organisational and resource mobilisation. In October 2025, she was named chairperson of the Finance and Fundraising Committee of the newly inaugurated APC Leadership Council in Ughelli North, underlining the confidence placed in her organisational capacity within the local party structure.

Her professional experience at NEXIM Bank adds another dimension. Her career has exposed her to business development, strategic collaborations, entrepreneurship and institutional partnerships, reinforcing an ability to connect people, ideas and resources around defined objectives.

For Delta’s 2027 political calculations, therefore, Okotete represents an intersection of politics, professional experience and grassroots organisation.

Her relevance is not simply that she is a former National Women Leader. It is that she has retained a political presence at the grassroots while simultaneously acquiring national institutional exposure.

The emerging political equation in Delta will ultimately depend on how effectively the various blocs within the APC are integrated and translated into functioning structures across wards and polling units.

In that process, personalities capable of connecting established party structures with new entrants, women with political leadership, and grassroots actors with the wider campaign architecture will inevitably attract strategic attention.

Okotete’s record places her firmly within that conversation. Her political capital has been accumulated over time, through persistence when circumstances were less favourable, mobilisation when the party lacked incumbency, and sustained engagement with women and community stakeholders.

The larger story of Okotete, therefore, is not merely about the offices she has occupied. It is about the political infrastructure she has built around herself.

And in an electoral environment where every ward, community and network can become consequential, that infrastructure constitutes a political asset whose significance extends well beyond any single election cycle.