Tango Fuel App Expands into Five African Countries

Tango Brook Technologies Limited, an energy technology and intelligence company, has expanded its digital fuel payment solution, Tango Fuel App, into five African countries, one year after its launch in Nigeria.

The company announced the expansion on Wednesday as it marked the first anniversary of the platform, which is now available in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

Launched in September 2025, Tango Fuel App is a fuel and fleet management system designed to provide secure, traceable and controlled transactions. It integrates payment cards with Tango Brook’s fuel tracking technology, giving businesses greater visibility and control over their energy expenditure.

The platform incorporates Tango Fuel Cards, digital fuel cards designed to track fuel transactions; Tango Fleet Management, a telematics and fleet intelligence solution for vehicle tracking, route optimisation and operational visibility; and Tango GenVault, a generator monitoring solution that tracks generator runtime, diesel consumption, refuelling events and unusual consumption patterns.

Within 12 months of its first product rollout, the platform has been adopted by more than 150 corporate organisations, including Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), Seven-Up Bottling Company, LAGRIDE, United Bank for Africa (UBA), CardinalStone and ICS Outsourcing.

Between January and August 2026, Tango Fuel App recorded significant growth across key indicators, with wallet funding increasing 12.4 times, revenue rising 46.7 times, app transactions growing 3.4 times, and active transacting cards also increasing 3.4 times. Monthly transaction volume has surpassed N700 million.

David Ita, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tango Brook, described the milestone as proof of what was possible with the platform.

“We had to rebuild our technology architecture, strengthen critical partnerships, and navigate resource constraints. The market has validated that work,” he said.

Chairman of Tango Brook Technologies Limited, Peter Atuma, said the platform was created to address challenges faced by organisations managing fuel and energy expenditure.

“Every great journey begins with a problem worth solving,” Atuma said.

He said organisations across emerging economies spend billions on petrol and diesel to power vehicles, generators and operations but often rely on manual processes that create fraud, leakages and limited visibility.

“Tango Fuel App was founded to change this. From an idea to a solution, from a solution to more than 150 corporate customers, from Nigeria to Africa and beyond — the Tango journey has begun,” he said.