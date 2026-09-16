SAZU Reaffirms Commitment to Practical Entrepreneurship Education at MBA 2026 Graduation, E-Business Exhibition

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi, has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping students with practical entrepreneurial skills alongside academic knowledge, as the institution hosted the graduation ceremony and business idea exhibition of the 2026 MBA class.

The event, organised by the Department of Business Administration, Faculty of Management Sciences, held at the Red Seater, Yuli Campus of the university, brought together academics, industry stakeholders, representatives of government agencies and graduating students.

Representing the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fatimah Tahir, the Deputy Director, Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Dr. Muhammad Adamu, emphasised the growing importance of e-business in the contemporary world, adding that digitisation has become deeply integrated into virtually every aspect of human life.

He said that the rapid transformation driven by technology has made it imperative for universities to go beyond theoretical instruction by exposing students to practical knowledge and entrepreneurial opportunities capable of preparing them for the realities of the modern economy.

According to him, SAZU is committed to ensuring that its graduates are not only knowledgeable in their respective fields, but are also equipped with practical skills that would enable them to become productive members of society after graduation.

The vice-chancellor assured faculties and departments of the university’s continued support in pursuing initiatives that advance teaching, innovation, entrepreneurship and practical learning.

She promised that the institution would continue to provide the necessary support towards enabling faculties and departments to achieve their educational objectives, while also strengthening the institution’s aspiration to become a true centre of excellence.

Professor Tahir commended the Head, Department of Business Administration and the organisers of the exhibition for creating an avenue through which MBA students could translate classroom knowledge into practical business ideas.

She also charged the graduating students to uphold the values of the university and become good ambassadors of the institution wherever they find themselves.

In his remarks, the Head, Department of Business Administration, Dr. Mohammed Inuwa, said that the exhibition was more than an academic exercise, as it demonstrated what practical business education could achieve.

He noted that the world is experiencing rapid digital transformation, with technology becoming a major driver of business strategy, competitiveness and economic development.

He explained that e-business has opened new opportunities for businesses to reach customers beyond geographical boundaries, reduced operational and transaction costs, improved service delivery and created new streams of revenue.

He added that digital transformation is creating significant opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, particularly among young people, as individuals can now develop businesses around ideas, skills and creativity without necessarily requiring the extensive physical infrastructure traditionally associated with business establishment.

According to him, Nigeria, with its large youthful population and expanding digital ecosystem, has the potential to emerge as a major e-business hub in Africa.

He stressed the need for Bauchi State to actively participate in the transformation, saying that young people in the state possess the talent and creativity required to develop digital solutions to local challenges while building enterprises capable of serving national and international markets.

The HOD disclosed that the MBA students developed three e-business concepts as part of their practical learning experience, adding that one of the concepts has already progressed beyond the conceptual stage, been prototyped and is undergoing further development towards full-scale operation.

He said the achievement demonstrated the growing effectiveness of the MBA programme in producing graduates that are not only academically knowledgeable, but also innovative, creative, entrepreneurial and capable of creating value in the digital economy.

Inuwa thanked the university management, particularly the vice-chancellor, for creating an environment where innovation, creativity and practical learning could thrive.

He urged the graduating students to regard the exhibition not as the end of an academic assignment, but as the beginning of an entrepreneurial journey, encouraging them to continue refining their ideas, embrace technology, understand their customers and remain courageous in transforming challenges into opportunities.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to the vice-chancellor and other distinguished personalities in recognition of their contributions and support.

The graduating MBA students presented a brand-new printer to the Department of Business Administration. The gesture was described as a symbol of appreciation and recognition of the role played by the department in their academic and professional development.

The exhibition provided the graduating students with an opportunity to showcase their business concepts and demonstrate the practical application of knowledge acquired through the MBA programme.

The event ultimately underscored the university’s growing emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship and practical education as important components of preparing graduates for meaningful participation in the digital economy and broader socio-economic development.