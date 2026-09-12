THISDAY Travel Journalist, Charles Ajunwa Wins Award

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Travel journalist, Mr. Charles Ajunwa, has been named ‘Top Travel Communicator in Nigeria’ for 2025/2026 by the Board of ATQ News/Travellers Magazine.

Ajunwa, who doubles as News Editor, THISDAY (Saturday), was selected following a public voting process as one of the Top 100 Travel and Tourism Icons in Nigeria for 2025/2026.

The award will be presented to him tomorrow, during the 22nd Akwaaba African Travel Market at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

In a letter signed by Ikechi Uko, Publisher of ATQ News/Travellers Magazine, the board said the award recognises Ajunwa’s “outstanding contribution to the country’s travel and tourism industry.

“The recognition honours your commitment to effectively communicating and promoting travel, tourism, destinations, and experiences, while informing, inspiring, and connecting travellers with the opportunities within Nigeria’s tourism landscape,” the letter stated.

“Your work continues to contribute significantly to the growth, visibility, and development of Nigeria’s travel and tourism sector.”

The Travellers Awards, instituted in 1996, annually celebrate outstanding individuals and organisations that have excelled in Aviation, Travel, Hospitality and Tourism across Nigeria and Africa.

Travellers Magazine, first published in 1993, is the first travel magazine in West Africa, while ATQNews.com, launched in 2014, is a leading travel news platform on the continent.

Ajunwa’s selection is backed by more than two decades of reporting, editing and advocacy in the tourism space.

As Editor, Arts, Culture and Tourism, THISDAY Saturday Newspapers and News Editor, he has shaped national conversations around destination marketing, aviation, hospitality and cultural tourism.

His global footprint in tourism journalism is extensive. Some of the key international conferences and familiarisation trips he has attended or covered include: ITB Berlin, Germany (2012) – The world’s largest tourism trade fair, World Travel Market, London, UK (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 & 2012) – 6 consecutive editions at ExCel London, 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market, Lagos (2025) and 8th Accra Weizo Conference, Ghana (2025) – West Africa’s leading travel exhibitions, Explore Uganda Familiarisation Trip (2023) – Organised by Uganda Tourism Board, Benin Republic Familiarisation Tour (2025) – Organised by Nigerian Association of Tour Operators, ANJET Conference and Awards, Sheraton Lagos (2025) – Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism, Best of British Press Trip, London (2013) – For the unveiling of British Airways A380 and others.

Beyond tourism, Ajunwa has also covered high-level global meetings including World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C. and Dubai, African Development Bank Meetings in Abuja, Kampala and Addis Ababa, OPEC Meetings, and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Abuja*.

He is a member of ANJET and FTAN, and currently serves as PRO, South-East Zone, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria.

The 22nd Akwaaba African Travel Market, where Ajunwa will be honoured, holds from September 13–15, 2026, in Lagos. The market remains Africa’s longest-running international travel exhibition.

“Since 1996, the Travellers Awards have recognised excellence,” ATQ said. “This year, we celebrate communicators who inform, inspire and connect travellers to Nigeria’s tourism opportunities.”

With the award, ATQ News said it is celebrating a journalist whose pen has consistently projected Nigeria’s tourism assets to the world while holding the sector accountable.