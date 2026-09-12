Appah, Gyimah Face-off Sparks Pre-fight Brawls Ahead of Independence Day Showdown

Kunle Adewale

Nigeria and Ghana are set for an explosive sports entertainment showdown on October 1 after the official Chaos in the Ring press conference degenerated into chaos, forcing security personnel to their absolute limits to prevent multiple pre-fight brawls.

The event, which doubles as a celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, is scheduled to take place at The Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos. It will feature a mix of elite professional boxers and high-profile celebrities, creating a high-stakes environment where cross-border rivalries have already boiled over.

Main Event Face-off Ignites Bitter Rivalry

The defining moment of the press conference came when Nigeria’s Godday Appah and Ghana’s Seth “Freezy Macbones” Gyimah met for their official face-off. What began as a tense verbal exchange quickly turned physical as both fighters tried to breach the security line.

Gyimah aggressively ducked past operatives to close the distance, while Appah shoved a security guard out of the way as the team struggled to keep them apart. The two fighters are scheduled to headline the night in a highly anticipated clash for the WBO African Light.

Celebrity Undercard Descends Into Bedlam

The tension escalated further during the promotional face-off for the celebrity attraction bout between popular streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, known as Carter Efe, and controversial rapper Darlington Okoye, known widely as Speed Darlington.

In a bizarre turn of events, Carter Efe stripped down to his boxers and launched himself across the stage, leaping over the press table to charge at his opponent. Speed Darlington reacted by reaching for a stack of nearby chairs to defend himself, forcing security to intervene heavily once again to prevent a full-scale riot.

Undercard Fighters Exchange Heated Words

The friction spread across the rest of the professional card, notably during the face-off between Basit “Jokerboy” Adebayo and Fatiu Jomoni.

Adebayo launched into a heated argument, seamlessly switching into Yoruba to issue threats to his opponent. Jomoni matched the exact same energy, ensuring that their upcoming lightweight bout will be settled with deep personal animosity inside the ring.

A Global Stage for African Boxing

For Dr. Ezekiel Adamu, the founder of Chaos in the Ring and Balmoral Group Promotions, the event represents a broader mission to build a sustainable home for African boxing. He noted that the platform is designed to give local fighters direct access to major international titles on African soil while showcasing continental talent to the world.

The extensive fight card also features notable matchups, including Eworitse “African King” Arenyeka vs. Lekan “The Engine” Muibi, Yusuf ‘Swaggu’ Adeniji vs. Tagoe, Israel Makinde vs. Abiodun Muyideen, and Rimpassakde “The King Cobra” Kinda vs. Rosnov. The entire event will be broadcast to a global audience via international sports networks SuperSport and DAZN.