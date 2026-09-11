Nigerian Firm Signs Implementation of $60m Coffee Partnership with Liberia

Olawale Ajimotokan

JR Farms Group and the Liberia Ministry of Agriculture have signed the implementation of the $60 million coffee partnership designed to spur development across the coffee value chain in Liberia.

The implementation followed the partnership agreement signed between both parties in Monrovia on June 8, 2026.

The signing signaled the official commencement of the 20-year partnership, which covers the development of commercial-scale coffee nurseries hubs five 5 counties, registration, profiling, and onboarding of more than 200,000 farmers nationwide, training of extension workers and farmers, development of coffee washing stations, and development of market infrastructure that will place Liberian coffee in the global market.

This partnership aligns with the interest and focus of the Liberian Government, which had earlier placed coffee as the sole priority crop of the country under the Food and Agriculture Organisation project of “One Country, one Priority Crop”.

Under the leadership of the Honorable Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Neutah Alexander, Liberia is witnessing the most organized, precise, and largest revamp of the coffee value chain in its history, evident in the partnership with JR Farms Group.

The Founder and the Group Chief Executive of JR Farms Group, Mr. Olawale, Rotimi Opeyemi, expressed his satisfaction about the progression of the project, which he noted will spur nationwide cross-cutting development in Liberia.

“We are happy about the current progression of the project, since signing the main partnership in June 2026, we have recorded tremendous progress and serious commitment to the partnership; we are confident the project is heading in a great direction, with the scale, the project will create close to half a million direct and indirect jobs in Liberia, majorly in rural areas, contribute to the country’s GDP and income and position Liberia as a global exporter of coffee. So far, the Liberia Ministry of Agriculture, under the leadership of Dr. Neutah Alexander, has been very active and committed to supporting the project. We appreciate the Honorable Minister and His Excellency, President Boakai, for his visionary leadership and support for agricultural development in Liberia,” he said.