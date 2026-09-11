Nigeria, Egypt Deepen Aviation Cooperation as Keyamo Meets Egyptian Counterpart at EIAS 2026

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has held a bilateral meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Sameh El-Hefny, Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the side-lines of the ongoing El-Alamein International Airshow (EIAS 2026) in Egypt.

Discussions at the meeting, Keyamo said, were centred on enhancing air connectivity between Nigeria and Egypt to deepen cooperation between the two countries’ civil aviation authorities, strengthening technical and professional capacity development.

He added that the meeting will also create greater opportunities for collaboration among airlines, airports, regulators and other aviation stakeholders.

Keyamo, in a statement on Thursday by his SA Media, Tunde Moshood, stressed the strategic importance of Nigeria-Egypt aviation relations, noting that both countries occupy important positions within the African aviation ecosystem.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to expanding strategic international partnerships that would improve connectivity, stimulate tourism and trade, support airline growth and deliver greater value to passengers and the wider aviation industry.

He also used the engagement to emphasise the need for a stronger and more modern fleet deployment by EgyptAir on its Nigerian routes even as he urged the management of EgyptAir to move away from the continued deployment of ageing aircraft and prioritise the introduction of newer-generation aircraft into the Nigerian market.

The minister stated that fleet modernisation is essential to improving passenger experience, operational efficiency and the competitiveness of the airline.

The Nigerian delegation also expressed Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation in identifying areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly within the framework of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the broader objective of promoting seamless intra-African air connectivity.

Dr. Sameh El-Hefny welcomed the engagement and reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening aviation cooperation with Nigeria.

He underscored the importance of closer collaboration between both countries in advancing air transport development and fostering stronger links between their respective aviation industries.

The Egyptian minister also advocated greater institutional cooperation between the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) and the League of Arab Civil Aviation (LACA), stressing that enhanced collaboration between the two regional aviation bodies could promote stronger partnerships and facilitate greater cooperation among African and Arab states.

The meeting concluded with both ministers reaffirming their commitment to sustained dialogue, stronger institutional cooperation and the pursuit of initiatives that would deliver tangible benefits to the aviation sectors of both countries.