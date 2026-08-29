LawPavilion Unveils ‘AI That Does Not Hallucinate’ for Nigerian Legal Industry

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

LawPavilion Business Solution Limited has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed specifically for the Nigerian legal industry, with its Managing Director, Dr. Ope Olugasa, describing it as an innovation capable of transforming legal research and practice.

Olugasa made this known at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where LawPavilion showcased its latest technology solutions under the theme, ‘Beyond Limits’.

According to him, the company has developed an AI system trained exclusively on verified Nigerian legal materials, including Supreme Court and Court of Appeal authorities, laws of the federation, procedural rules and regulations of government agencies.

He said the system was designed to address one of the major concerns surrounding generative AI in legal practice hallucination, where AI produces inaccurate or fabricated information.

“We are very excited to announce to the Nigerian legal industry that we have built an AI system that does not hallucinate,” Olugasa said.

He explained that the platform can provide legal opinions, review legal documents and verify cited cases, while providing references that users can trace to LawPavilion’s legal database.

Olugasa also announced the integration of the revived Sachet-Bowles Encyclopedia of Case Laws in Nigeria into LawPavilion Prime and Primsol. He said the integration brings together 70 volumes covering Nigerian case law from 1957 to 2026.

He described the development as “historic”, adding that the company had also upgraded its legal analytics platform to provide judicial trends, relevant authorities and explanations of legal issues in simpler language.

The LawPavilion boss said the technology was not designed to replace lawyers but to free them from repetitive, linear tasks and allow them to concentrate on creativity and complex legal reasoning.

“AI can never replace lawyers,” he declared. “Let AI, let technology, handle that linear thinking so that Nigerian lawyers and judges can be free to actually sit back and do the lateral thinking—the one that spots the difference, the one that is creative and the one that really solves the problem.”

Olugasa further unveiled LawPavilion Elite, a platform that combines the company’s eLibrary, AI and case management solutions into what he described as “the digital branch of every law firm.”

He said the platform enables law firms and corporate legal departments to manage cases, contracts, compliance requirements, external solicitors, board activities and other legal information from a single dashboard.

On data security, Olugasa said LawPavilion had incorporated access controls, anonymisation and other cybersecurity measures to protect confidential legal information.

“When you upload a document that contains names, named entities or addresses, the system automatically redacts those names,” he said, stressing that users’ data would not be exposed to the public internet.

He added that LawPavilion had spent two decades helping Nigerian lawyers and judges adopt technology, insisting that the company remained committed to ensuring that the Nigerian legal industry was not left behind in global technological advancement.

“We are the partner to the Nigerian legal industry,” Olugasa said. “We are determined to ensure that we give Nigerian lawyers and Nigerian judges what is available globally not just to be at par, but possibly to even beat what is available globally.”