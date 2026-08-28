U.S. Consul General: Nigeria-US Ties Could Shape Africa’s Future, Influence Global Affairs

• Says Nigerians in US remit over $20bn annually

•Sanwo-Olu: Lagos seeks more US investment, business access to American markets

Chiemelie Ezeobi and Nume Ekeghe





United States Consul General in Lagos, Mr. Brandon Hudspeth, says the partnership between Nigeria and the United States has the potential not only to shape the future of America’s relationship with Africa but also to influence global commercial, cultural, political, and economic affairs.

Hudspeth, who spoke at a reception to welcome him back to Lagos, yesterday, said he was optimistic about the future of the relationship.

He said the partnership between both countries could have an impact far beyond their bilateral ties.

Hudspeth stated, “I believe that this partnership between the United States and Nigeria will not just shape the future of the U.S. relationship with the continent of Africa, but it also has the power to influence in every manner, commercially, culturally, politically, and economically on a global level.”

He identified commercial opportunities, the creative economy, and the strength of diplomatic ties as key areas that could further deepen the relationship between both countries.

On the commercial front, Hudspeth said American companies were making long-term investments in Nigeria because they recognised the opportunities in the Nigerian market.

He stated that the two-way trade between the two countries had reached nearly $15 billion annually, adding that more than 100 American companies operate in Lagos.

He said the trade relationship was not just about the value of transactions but also about jobs and opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hudspeth also highlighted the strength of Nigeria’s creative economy, particularly in Lagos, citing Nollywood, Afrobeat, fashion, arts, food, culture, sports, and design.

He described Lagos as a “frontier cultural powerhouse”, stating that influences rooted in the city have found their way into mainstream cultural trends across the world.

He said, “Our consulate is and will be a genuine partner to these artists, musicians, and filmmakers. And we, through this consulate, are helping put this Nigerian creativity on the world stage.”

The consul general also spoke on people-to-people ties between both countries, saying Nigerians constitute one of the largest and most successful diaspora groups in the United States.

He said about 750,000 Nigerians in the United States contributed more than $20 billion in diaspora remittances annually.

Hudspeth stated that 2026 marked 250 years of American independence and 67 years of the U.S.-Nigeria partnership, describing the relationship as one built on rich cultural connections between the two countries and their peoples.

He said he could not be more optimistic about the future of the partnership, citing collaboration in the creative sector, investments by American companies in Nigeria’s technological and economic landscape, and the strong cultural ties between both countries.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, called for stronger economic ties between Lagos and the United States, particularly increased investment by American companies and greater access for Lagos businesses to the U.S. market.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, at the event, said the return of Hudspeth to Lagos provided an opportunity to build on his previous experience in the state.

He said Lagos wanted to move beyond an already strong relationship with the United States and make it “stronger, more practical, more productive, and more mutually beneficial”.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “We want to see more Lagos businesses finding their way into American markets, more American businesses discovering the depth of opportunity in Lagos, more partnerships in technology and innovation, and stronger connections between our creative industries and the enormous global markets that the United States represents.”

The governor also called for the removal of obstacles that could limit stronger economic ties, including improving the ease of doing business, strengthening intellectual property protection, facilitating legitimate mobility and skills exchange, and making it easier for entrepreneurs, investors, and creative professionals to connect across both economies.

Sanwo-Olu said Hudspeth’s previous experience in Lagos was an advantage, stating that he was returning to a city he already knew but which had “changed, grown, and moved forward” since his last posting between 2020 and 2022.

Hudspeth, who previously served in Lagos between 2020 and 2022 as Political Economic Section Chief, also spoke about the transformation he had observed since returning to the city.

He cited the emergence of high-rises and cranes, the new airport terminal under construction, and the growth of restaurants, institutions, and other establishments across Lagos.

He also disclosed that the new U.S. Consulate at Eko Atlantic was expected to open in 2028. The consul general said he looked forward to inaugurating the new facility, describing it as another reflection of the continuing importance of the U.S.-Nigeria relationship.