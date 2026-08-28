Pinnick Says Not Interested in NFF’s Normalisation Committee

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, OFR, ROI has firmly ruled himself out of any role in the proposed Normalisation Committee, saying Nigeria is blessed with enough capable hands to lead its football out of the current crisis.

Pinnick, who currently serves as Deputy Chair of the FIFA Men’s Competitions Committee and Presidential Adviser to the CAF President, responded swiftly when asked whether he would be willing to head the proposed Normalisation Committee or subsequently contest for the NFF presidency when the committee’s tenure expires.

His answer was unequivocal.

Pinnick, who served as NFF President from 2014 to 2022, had reportedly been mentioned in some quarters as a possible candidate to head the committee following the resignation of Ibrahim Gusau and other members of the NFF Executive Committee.

But reacting media reports linking him with the committee, the former NFF boss dismissed the speculation and made it clear that he has no interest in returning to the leadership of Nigerian football through the proposed transitional arrangement.

“I’m not interested,” Pinnick said.He continued: “Nigeria is a country blessed with eggheads in all areas of human endeavour, so the country will not lack leadership in football.”

Pinnick, who has remained active at the highest levels of international football administration since leaving the NFF presidency, stressed that he has moved on from domestic football leadership.

“I have done my part and since moved on, but will provide support and intervention when necessary, in whatever capacity, when called upon,” he emphasized.

He added: “I am enjoying absolute peace with my family while consolidating and recalibrating my various businesses.”

The comments effectively knock out speculation that Pinnick could return to domestic football administration as head of the proposed Normalisation Committee — or seek the NFF presidency once the committee completes its mandate.

His position comes at a significant moment for Nigerian football, with stakeholders awaiting decisions on the composition, mandate and timeline of the proposed committee following the recent upheaval within the NFF.

The immediate challenge before the authorities will be to identify individuals with the experience, credibility and capacity to restore confidence, stabilise the federation and prepare the ground for a credible electoral process.

For Pinnick, however, there appears to be no appetite for another stint at the helm of Nigerian football.

He has done his part. He has moved on. And, in his own words, he is simply “not interested.”