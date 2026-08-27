LEADERSHIP News Editor Authors Book on Digital Transformation of Nigeria’s Newspaper Industry

Jonathan Eze

Group News Editor of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Dr Sunday Isuwa, has authored a new book examining the digital transformation of Nigeria’s newspaper industry, with the publication scheduled for launch on October 29, 2026, in Abuja.

Titled Digital Shift in Nigeria’s Newspaper Industry, the book explores how technological disruption is reshaping newsroom operations, journalism practice, business models, revenue strategies and audience engagement.

The launch will hold at 10am at the Conference Hall of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

The President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), Prof. Rotimi Olatunji of Lagos State University, wrote the foreword, while NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Uduma Oji Uduma, will review the book.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and the Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC) are expected to chair the occasion.

In separate assessments, leading media scholars and practitioners, including Prof. Umaru Pate of Bayero University, Kano; Prof. Farooq Kperogi of Kennesaw State University, United States; and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali M. Ali, described the publication as a timely and significant contribution to the discourse on Nigeria’s evolving media landscape.

Pate noted that the book addresses newsroom adaptation, multimedia journalism, audience analytics, emerging revenue models, misinformation and changing audience behaviour.

Kperogi highlighted its empirical and professional grounding, particularly its examination of the transition from legacy print operations to digital platforms.

Ali described the publication as a comprehensive account of the evolution of Nigerian newspapers, from their colonial origins to the digital era. He noted its treatment of technological disruption, changing revenue structures, professional ethics, regulatory pressures and the future sustainability of newspaper publishing.

The book, according to the reviewers, provides valuable insights for journalists, media managers, scholars, policymakers and students seeking to understand the forces reshaping journalism in Nigeria.

The launch is expected to bring together prominent figures from the media, academia, government and related sectors for discussions on the future of journalism in a rapidly changing digital environment.